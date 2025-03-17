This year wish 'Eid Mubarak' in Sara Ali Khan-inspired ethnic fashion: Anarkali to Sharara set

If there’s one young Bollywood actress who knows how to ace ethnic fashion with elegance and effortless charm, it’s surely Sara Ali Khan. With Eid just a few days away, if you’ve already started planning the perfect outfit for the occasion, our list of three stunning ensembles from Sara’s wardrobe will surely inspire you. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each look:

Anarkali

A perfect Anarkali is all you need to make your festival extra special. Sara Ali Khan shared a video on her social media, twirling and giggling in a stunning green Anarkali adorned with intricate golden embroidery. The outfit featured full sleeves and a contrasting orange patch at the round neckline.

What truly stood out in her ensemble was the multicolored dupatta, which she draped over one shoulder while gracefully carrying it in the opposite arm. Instead of opting for conventional leggings, she chose a full-flared pink lehenga with a thick lace border, adding a regal touch to her look.

Not settling for minimal accessories, she highlighted her ears with statement round drop earrings, complemented by a matching maang tikka and rings. She styled her hair in a half-tied look and enhanced her beauty with kohl-rimmed eyes, a soft blush, and glossy lipstick. Recreate this look on Eid and turn heads effortlessly.

Advertisement

Rose Gold Kurta

The Sky Force actress wore a rose gold kurta with full sleeves and a stand collar. The highlight of her ensemble was the rich zardozi embroidery, adding the perfect festive touch to her look. For the bottoms, she paired the kurta with green churidar pajamas, creating a striking contrast. The golden embroidery on the outfit elevated its festive appeal, making it a great choice for Eid.

Now, let’s talk accessories! She adorned her ears with heavily embellished round earrings and wore a matching maang tikka on her forehead. A delicate ring completed her jewelry selection. For her hairstyle, she opted for a loose braid, adding an effortless charm. Her makeup featured smokey eyeshadow, kajal-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips—perfect for a festive celebration.

Sharara Set

The third outfit that you can embrace this Eid is a white sharara set. Sara Ali Khan’s choice of a white sharara set was the perfect blend of glamour and royalty. The top featured a peplum-style design with full sleeves and a round neckline, richly crafted with intricate embroidery and embellishments—ideal for festive occasions like Eid.

Advertisement

Creating a monochrome look, she paired it with sharara pants featuring detailed embroidery and lacework. The pants were fitted at the knees and flared out dramatically, adding a modern twist to the traditional silhouette.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for delicate studs and rings. She left her hair open with a middle parting, complementing the elegance of the outfit. Her dewy-finish makeup, with a soft blush glow and glossy lipstick, was the perfect finishing touch.

So, girls, this Eid, take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic looks that exude elegance and grace. With carefully chosen accessories, makeup, and outfits, create a festive look that is truly statement-worthy!