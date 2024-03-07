7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Many talented actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and others have been wearing the most stylish sneakers with dresses. Let’s have a proper look at these beyond-stylish sneakers.

Written by Mehak Walia , Journalist
Updated on Mar 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM IST | 4.2K
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sneakers, Sneakers with dresses, style, fashion
7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

Have you ever wondered how to pull off stylish, sassy, and comfortable sneakers with a dress? This casual combo famously worn by so many talented celebrities around the globe? Well, this sneakers with dresses style is undeniably all about the perfect collation of comfort and class for the best casual look. Well, look no further than Bollywood's leading ladies for all the inspiration that you might need for this one.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at some of these super stylish sneakers to wear with dresses worn by Bollywood divas like the gorgeous, Deepika Padukone, the fabulous Alia Bhatt, the awesome Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others to find out how they style them to perfection?

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses for every fashionista

 

Karisma Kapoor’s platform sneakers: 

The Murder Mubarak actress recently wore stylish platform sneakers with wide-legged denim dark blue jeans with classy pockets on both sides and a white sleeveless top. 

But, sneakers like Karisma’s would be the perfect companions for mini-dresses and sleeveless sundresses. One can pair a dress with sneakers like these to make the perfect ensemble for the summer season.

Related Stories

Karisma Kapoor QUIZ: Before Murder Mubarak releases, know if you're a big Lolo fan
entertainment
Karisma Kapoor QUIZ: Before Murder Mubarak releases, know if you're a big Lolo fan
Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's eco-friendly initiative post their wedding is winning hearts
entertainment
Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's eco-friendly initiative post their wedding is winning hearts

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

Sara Ali Khan’s heart-printed casual sneakers: 

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress recently posted pictures of herself wearing seriously cool white sneakers with cute colorful hearts on them along with a white cropped full-sleeved sweater with a highly sophisticated neckline 

Advertisement

Sara further added blue straight-fit denim jeans.to complete her outfit. These pair of sneakers would be perfect to create gasp-worthy ensembles with breezy long dresses.

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

Malaika Arora’s fashionable white sneakers:

The Pataakha actress wore an all-white pantsuit with matching white sneakers. This formal outfit featured an embellished oversized blazer which was worn with matching wide-legged pants and a super hot sequinned cowl-neck top.

Malaika’s classy sneakers would be the perfect choice paired with any vibrant dress. After all, such dresses with sneakers would create the perfect semi-formal ensemble.

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

Alia Bhatt’s athleisure wear sneakers: 

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in a bright yellow and orange-hued T-shirt with cap sleeves and olive green calf-length tights with gray, white, and yellow sneakers.

Sneakers like Alia’s can be used to create the perfect athleisure wear outfit. These sneakers can also be paired with short and midi dresses with classy prints for a casual outfit.

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

Kareena Kapoor’s basic fluorescent sneakers:

The Buckingham Murders actress styled the fitted shorts with a loose white graphic tee. She completed her casual ensemble with fluorescent yellow sneakers to create a comfortable look. 

Meanwhile, classy and unique-hued sneakers like Kareena’s would be perfect with loose light-colored maxi and mini dresses. We adore this casual combo.

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

Deepika Padukone’s chunky red sneakers:

The Fighter actress toned down her formal all-red ensemble, featuring a classy blazer with shoulder pads and wide-legged floor-length pants, with chunky red and white sneakers. 

Deepika’s sneakers would go great with vibrant body-hugging mini dresses along with other bodycon dresses. They would totally go well with these outfits.

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

Rakul Preet Singh’s embellished sneakers:

The De De Pyaar De actress made the unique fashion choice to pair her custom-designed ruffled pastel-colored dress with custom-embellished sneakers for her wedding after-party, isn’t that awesome?

Rakul’s sneakers were carefully crafted with intricate lace and sequinned glittery detailing along with a comfortable wedge design. Custom pieces like these can become your favorite sneakers to elevate any classy dress, no matter its design or style.

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC: Celebrities' Instagram Pages)

So, are you inspired by the sneakers with dresses trend? Which one of these classy sneakers is your absolute favorite? Please share your thoughts on this sneaker style with us in the comments section, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt flaunts her love for denim with oversized jacket, pants, and an expensive Gucci bag

Advertisement

FAQs:

How to wear high-top sneakers with dresses?
High-top sneakers can easily be worn with almost all types of dresses. Whether it’s a maxi or midi, all colors of these dresses can be combined with high-top sneakers to create the perfect semi-formal ensemble. Feel free to add statement accessories to complete the look.
How to wear white sneakers with dresses?
White sneakers can easily be paired with dresses for a semi-formal or casual outfit. They can obviously work with short white dresses but this stands to be true for dresses of all styles and colors. One can add stylish bags and subtle makeup to complete the look.
What color sneakers go with most outfits?
Timelessly classy and basic sneakers like white or black sneakers go very well with most outfits. Stick to white sneakers for light-colored outfits and black sneakers for dark-colored outfits to create the perfect style statement.
How to wear platform sneakers with dresses?
Platform sneakers can be worn as a neutral outfit element to create casual and comfortable outfits. Collared shirt dresses and loose casual dresses would be the best choice to pair with such sneakers. Statement-worthy hats, accessories, and bags will be the best choices to complete such stylish looks.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Mehak Walia
Mehak Walia
Journalist
Linkedin

Mehak Walia is an award-winning author and journalist who has been writing for about 4 years now. She is obsessed

...

Credits: Celebrities Instagram Pages
Advertisement

Latest Articles