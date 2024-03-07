Have you ever wondered how to pull off stylish, sassy, and comfortable sneakers with a dress? This casual combo famously worn by so many talented celebrities around the globe? Well, this sneakers with dresses style is undeniably all about the perfect collation of comfort and class for the best casual look. Well, look no further than Bollywood's leading ladies for all the inspiration that you might need for this one.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at some of these super stylish sneakers to wear with dresses worn by Bollywood divas like the gorgeous, Deepika Padukone, the fabulous Alia Bhatt, the awesome Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others to find out how they style them to perfection?

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses for every fashionista

Karisma Kapoor’s platform sneakers:

The Murder Mubarak actress recently wore stylish platform sneakers with wide-legged denim dark blue jeans with classy pockets on both sides and a white sleeveless top.

But, sneakers like Karisma’s would be the perfect companions for mini-dresses and sleeveless sundresses. One can pair a dress with sneakers like these to make the perfect ensemble for the summer season.

Sara Ali Khan’s heart-printed casual sneakers:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress recently posted pictures of herself wearing seriously cool white sneakers with cute colorful hearts on them along with a white cropped full-sleeved sweater with a highly sophisticated neckline

Sara further added blue straight-fit denim jeans.to complete her outfit. These pair of sneakers would be perfect to create gasp-worthy ensembles with breezy long dresses.

Malaika Arora’s fashionable white sneakers:

The Pataakha actress wore an all-white pantsuit with matching white sneakers. This formal outfit featured an embellished oversized blazer which was worn with matching wide-legged pants and a super hot sequinned cowl-neck top.

Malaika’s classy sneakers would be the perfect choice paired with any vibrant dress. After all, such dresses with sneakers would create the perfect semi-formal ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s athleisure wear sneakers:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in a bright yellow and orange-hued T-shirt with cap sleeves and olive green calf-length tights with gray, white, and yellow sneakers.

Sneakers like Alia’s can be used to create the perfect athleisure wear outfit. These sneakers can also be paired with short and midi dresses with classy prints for a casual outfit.

Kareena Kapoor’s basic fluorescent sneakers:

The Buckingham Murders actress styled the fitted shorts with a loose white graphic tee. She completed her casual ensemble with fluorescent yellow sneakers to create a comfortable look.

Meanwhile, classy and unique-hued sneakers like Kareena’s would be perfect with loose light-colored maxi and mini dresses. We adore this casual combo.

Deepika Padukone’s chunky red sneakers:

The Fighter actress toned down her formal all-red ensemble, featuring a classy blazer with shoulder pads and wide-legged floor-length pants, with chunky red and white sneakers.

Deepika’s sneakers would go great with vibrant body-hugging mini dresses along with other bodycon dresses. They would totally go well with these outfits.

Rakul Preet Singh’s embellished sneakers:

The De De Pyaar De actress made the unique fashion choice to pair her custom-designed ruffled pastel-colored dress with custom-embellished sneakers for her wedding after-party, isn’t that awesome?

Rakul’s sneakers were carefully crafted with intricate lace and sequinned glittery detailing along with a comfortable wedge design. Custom pieces like these can become your favorite sneakers to elevate any classy dress, no matter its design or style.

So, are you inspired by the sneakers with dresses trend? Which one of these classy sneakers is your absolute favorite? Please share your thoughts on this sneaker style with us in the comments section, right away.

