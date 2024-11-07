Sonakshi Sinha exudes Rajasthani Rajkumari vibes in two gorgeous ethnic looks; which one is your favorite?

Sonakshi Sinha’s ethnic choices are always on point. Festive seasons might be over, but the actress has kept the vibes alive with her stunning photos in traditional wear. Recently, Sonakshi Sina channeled her inner Rajasthani Rajkumari as she spent time strolling in two stunning traditional ensembles. Let’s have a closer look at both outfits.

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram to share her picture admiring the beauty of Rajasthan in the three-piece outfit, and a yellow outfit. The three-piece outfit is a Rimple & Harpreet lehenga set paired with a kaftan shrug, worth Rs 98,500. The blouse featured a sweetheart neckline with multi-color work in orange, green blue, and red.

Moreover, we can’t stop swooning over its intricate golden embroidery, giving off royalty vibes. She paired her blouse with a zigzag skirt with detailing at the borders. Layered over it, she chose to go with a matching kaftan shrug adorned with golden borders.

When taking a look at her accessories, Sonakshi donned a choker that was surely a statement piece and paired it with matching jhumkas and rings. Her hair is hairing, and we can't stop looking at how her perfect curls are elevating her overall look. She kept them open with a middle partition letting them flow naturally.

Let’s not forget her perfect winged eyeliner. To complement the bold look of her outfit, she chose to add soft glam with subtle eyeshadow, perfect eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Sonakshi is perfectly living a girl’s dream of donning a new outfit for a new location. Next, Sonakshi wore Anita Dongre’s Azha Embroidered Zardozi Silk Jacket Set with a price tag of Rs 45,000. The yellow kurta featured loose sleeves, and golden detailing around the neck, and hem of the sleeves. She paired her long kurta with palazzo.

To not overdo her night look, the actress accessorized this outfit with golden and white pearl studded jhumkas. Also for makeup, the actress kept it soft with nude lipstick, glossy cheeks, eyeliner, and subtle eyeshadow. The actress completed her look with silver stone earrings, giving all the desi chic vibes.

We can’t stop swooning over both her two ethnic looks, and it’s hard to pick our favorite.

Which of these two outfits do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below!

