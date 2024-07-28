Tamannaah Bhatia to Rashmika Mandanna: 5 actresses who styled South Indian sarees, a perfect pick for the wedding season

If an event is coming up and you don’t know what to wear, draping a saree can be the perfect way to deal with the situation. Every woman looks gorgeous and breathtaking in the six yards of elegance. Now, the wedding season is just around the corner and the anxiety will soon creep in as to what to wear, how to style, etc.

However, if you are a saree lover, then check out these 5 South Indian actresses from Tamannnaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and more who styled different sarees for different occasions. Take these as inspiration and figure out what you will do when the time comes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often flaunted her beauty in a saree. This one time, she wore a gorgeous pink South silk saree with broad golden zari detailing all over it from the brand Maangalya. She completed the look with a Kundan and stone-studded choker piece along with a pair of dainty earrings. This look can be a perfect day ceremony.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde recently draped a beautiful yellow Banarasi saree from Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras Sarees. If the D-day is held in the morning, this can be your pick to woo everyone with your look on the wedding day. The actress completed her look with an emerald stone-studded necklace, a necklace, matching earrings, a maang teeka, a kamarbandh and a few bangles. Pooja accentuated it with gajra swirling around her braided hairstyle. If you follow these steps to get ready, then you will look stunning in no time.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna recently at her friend’s wedding wore two different sarees (one in blue, another in pista green) but draped in the same way. You can also do that for the Haldi ceremony. It seemed Rashmika was wearing lightweight South silk sarees with a specific buti detailing and zari border, which can be perfect as you might get a lot of duties to fulfil during the wedding festivities. Pair it up with minimal jewelry like a sleek neckpiece, ear studs and a watch like Rashmika and you’re good to go.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia once wore a Neeta Lulla piece and exuded elegance like no one else. The saree had a pretty pink hue with a hint of green and golden pallu. The elaborate embroidery added the definition. If the wedding ceremony is held at night, this would be a perfect pick for you. She complimented it with a designer pink blouse and accessorized with temple jewelry, including a necklace and jhumkas. Lastly, she tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with gajra, which you also do to elevate your look.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan’s look proves how simple can also be stated as classy. Trisha wore a gorgeous maroon kanjivaram saree from the brand Kanakavalli which had a sleek golden zari border. She paired it with a golden brocade blouse, a golden necklace with green-stone detailing, matching earrings, and gajra-adorned bun. This can be the perfect reception day look for your upcoming wedding invites.

What do you think? Let us know whose look allured you the most in the comments.

