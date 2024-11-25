Throwback: When Deepika Padukone took guts and looked like a literal goddess in Louis Vuitton black and golden masterpiece—it was so next-level

Let’s go back to the time when Deepika Padukone brought drama and elegance to the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood diva’s fashion game has always been top-notch, but her Cannes looks are always beyond words—they are incredible, glamorous, and breathtaking. One of the looks that we still can’t stop talking about was her golden and black gown. Let’s relive the details of her attire.

Deepika Padukone surely loves to experiment, and her Cannes Film Festival look proved it. For this, she decided to wear a glamorous black-and-golden gown created by Louis Vuitton. Her textured gown featured intricate detailing that was perfect for catching everyone’s attention. The shoulders? They were jaw-dropping. The dramatic addition to her gown was the shoulder capes adorned with blingy black fringes, and we must say no one could have graced it better than Deepika.

This wasn’t just about the top—the bottom of the dress was equally glamorous and luxe. The gown’s bottom had a mermaid silhouette, hugging her body at every curve and flaring beautifully at the hemline. No matter where you went, the floor-length gown ensured all eyes were on you. Looking at her outfit, one thing we can’t resist saying is that this wasn’t just a fit—it was a moment that’s still fresh in our minds.

Advertisement

Just like her outfit, her styling was truly remarkable. She chose triangular-shaped black-and-golden earrings that were undoubtedly a statement addition. The piercing earrings deserved a round of applause, perfectly complementing her glamorous look.

Her hair was the epitome of perfect styling. The actress amped up her look by styling her hair backward, adding soft volume at the top. With wet-accented details, she tucked her hair strands behind her ears, adding an understated elegance to her gown look.

Her bold makeup was absolute fire. Capturing all our attention with her face, the actress focused on enhancing her features. She kept the focus on her eyes—golden and black smudged eyeshadow paired with kajal and long lashes. Her glossy cheeks and nude lipstick were the perfect subtle flex against her black-and-golden outfit.

Deepika Padukone’s overall look was all about high-voltage drama that kept us hooked with each appearance.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna dazzles at the KISSIK song launch in stunning organza saree, proving she’s truly one-of-a-kind