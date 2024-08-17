Top 5 B-Town looks that scream preppy style, featuring Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and more

Every era has its take on preppy fashion, and Bollywood style icons Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Khushi Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif have taken the timeless trend to give it a contemporary twist. Think knits you can live in and bright checks; these five A-listers prove that preppy can be fresh and Insta-worthy.

So, whether you're heading to brunch with the girls or about to start your college journey, we’ve rounded up the celeb-loved outfits that’ll make you look like you stepped straight out of the Gossip Girl world. Are you ready to put the prep in your style? Let's dive in!

Ananya Panday in a red gingham check co-ord set

Nothing says preppy like checks, and gingham is an effortless version. Ananya opted for a three-piece red and white head-to-toe gingham co-ord outfit by homegrown fashion label Body Episodes for her movie’s promotions. The set consisted of a cropped shirt with lapel and flap pockets, ankle-length flared pants, and a teeny-tiny bralette with a cut-out detail.

The Call Me Bae star accessorized her attire with gold hoops and white sneakers. She had her retro-looking long bob swept to the side, and blushed cheeks, winged liner, and glossy pink lips completed her glam.

Kriti Sanon in a black Valentino blazer and faded ripped jeans

Kriti exuded It-girl energy in a black double-breasted tweed blazer from Valentino that featured white trim and gold buttons. Her luxe and ultra-preppy blazer was paired with a strapless black cropped top with a sweetheart neckline and ripped blue-gray jeans.

The Bhediya starlet accessorized her look with a chain-link and crescent moon pendant necklaces layered together, along with gold hoops and rings. She finished her attire with black Dior sunglasses. For her beauty picks, she sported a Y2K-inspired updo with bangs and glossy nude lips.

Deepika Padukone in a beige sweater vest with matching pants and a crisp white shirt

Mother-to-be, Deepika set a new benchmark for nonchalant semi-formal style with her Max Mara beige and white ensemble. She wore a white button-down shirt and beige ankle-length pants, layering it with an oversized V-neck beige sweater vest. She completed her preppy yet professional outfit with pointy-toe nude heels.

The Fighter actress complemented her sophisticated look with glamorous caramel-hued hair in soft, middle-parted waves. Her glam played on the neutral tones of her attire, with smoky kohl-lined eyes and muted mauve lips.

Khushi Kapoor in a gray baggy sweater, pleated mini skirt, and Prada bag

Khushi’s preppy look from before her Archies fame makes it clear that she’s always been a fashion girlie. Her slouchy gray sweater over a white pleated mini skirt combo is picture-perfect for fall. She gave her campus-chic attire a luxe spin with a black Prada shoulder bag and tall leather boots.

The Gen Z heartthrob accessorized with layered dainty necklaces and hoop earrings. She let her center-parted tresses cascade over her shoulder, and a blurry red pout finished her glowy, everyday glam.

Katrina Kaif’s cloudy tie-dye sweater with cool safety pins closure

Katrina Kaif’s oversized blue and lavender tie-dye sweater by Danielle Guizio stands out thanks to its quirky front detail of large safety pin closures that hold the crew neck sweater. The Merry Christmas star paired her cropped knit with indigo denim shorts.

Her luscious tresses fell free to frame her face, highlighted with subtle smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, and natural pink lips. Kat’s dreamy blue outfit is preppy but with a boho edge, and it’s ideal for those chilly monsoon days and in-between seasons.

With these celeb-approved looks, you’re all set to bring some main character vibes into your wardrobe. So, go ahead and channel your inner country club diva and choose your statement piece - whether it’s knitwear, blazers, or pleated skirts, there is a preppy pick for everybody.

Which Bollywood actress’s preppy look would you like to recreate? Share your favorite in the comments now.

