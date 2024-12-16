Vijay Deverakonda steps up the style game as he styles his formal looks with a cool accessory

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his bold style statements and impeccable fashion sense, has left fans in awe with two striking outfits. Both give off a sophisticated old-money vibe mixed with a side of street style. The outfits are brought together with one standout accessory—the beanie. The addition ties together two diverse looks, proving his flair for creative accessorizing.

The actor opted for an elegant white ensemble from the label 431-88 priced at Rs. 37,200. The monochrome outfit featured a Bandhgala jacket crafted from premium white Japanese crepe, paired with similar burma pants. The sleek fit flaunts bead embroidery on the placket, making it look royal, while the oversized look of the pants gives it an understated and laid-back touch. Styled by Harmann Kaur, the outfit alone screams regal, sophisticated, and stunning. But what elevated the entire look was the inclusion of a grey beanie that makes it trendy and relatable for the winter.

The beanie adds an unexpected and playful twist, and we must say it looks very cool, breaking away from the otherwise formal themes of the look. A silver chain peeps from inside, adding the street style and shine. Paired with burnt tan brown leather Chelsea sneakers from Shutiq. The sneakers also exude an old-world charm with their handcrafted details that further highlight his knack for luxury blended with everyday aesthetics.

In his second look, Vijay Deverakonda dons a stunning suit that looks casual yet polished, giving off a 90s star vibe. This ensemble from the renowned Raamz label is a masterclass in layering for fans looking to upgrade their basic suits. Sporting a double-paneled dark brown blazer layered over a beige broad collared shirt and brown t-shirt and similar colored tailored pants.

The look styled by Harmann Kaur again is retro and dapper with its broad statement collars and a modern street-style inspired fit. This time the beanie adds to the tones rather than breaking away from them, serving as a connector between his layering and his style sensibilities. Talking about layering, Vijay Deverakonda’s look serves goals for how to stay warm while donning a runway look.

A subtle contrast is added with his choice of dark green shoes, making it look sharp while adding some drama. Overall, right from the choice of garments to the color palettes, this look showcases how even the simplest additions can redefine an outfit.