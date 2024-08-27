Vijay Deverakonda wears pants inspired by locally worn salwars with a blazer for the freshest boss-man style

Vijay Deverakonda has done it again! The Arjun Reddy star is known for his keen fashion sense and magnetic presence, and his recent look has redefined what it means to rock a linen suit. The hunky style icon exuded quiet confidence in a three-piece pastel tailored perfection that gave a whole new level of appeal to his rugged charm.

VD donned a bespoke pared-back semi-formal attire by an Indian ethical luxury fashion brand, Khanijo. He wore a dusky pink button-down linen shirt with a Mandarin collar, kept untucked over flared and pleated Khadi trousers in oatmeal white.

His nonchalant yet polished attire is ideal for staying dapper as the season changes. If you want a quick masterclass on how to blend trendy and timeless, keep reading as we dive into the chic details of his debonair attire.

His relaxed fit was layered with an icy blue linen jacket with broad patch pockets, hand-stitched buttons, and pintuck details. Sporting a pushed-back, sleek hairstyle and well-groomed beard, Vijay’s light and airy look was finished with chic white loafers.

Pastels have been having a major moment in menswear, and the Liger star’s choice of a soft, muted color palette is on-point and speaks to the metropolitan man. Moreover, his suit’s loose-fit tailoring and breathable fabric allow ease of movement, and it’s perfect for the hot’n’cold in-between seasons.

The Dear Commarade star’s flared white Khadi pants are a throwback to the rockstar-coded wide-leg trousers of the 1970s. When paired with pastel pieces, they become contemporary, sophisticated, and undeniably cool.

Skinny and straight-leg trousers have dominated menswear for years. However, it’s time to retire them and take Vijay’s look as your cue to invest in an impeccably fitted pair of flared pants. They are not just trend-of-the-moment but a versatile fashion statement that can work with everyday looks and pared-back dressy casuals.

Where the typical men’s fashion can be monotone with rigid dark suits, Vijay Deverakonda’s understated yet commanding look flips the script. The leading man of The Family Man also paid homage to Indian tailoring and handspun textiles by opting for Khadi and linen, a thoughtful way to celebrate our heritage modernly.

So, fellas, if you want to slay the new-age bossman vibes, ditch the old notions of stiff and stuffy fashion. Embrace the power of pastels, the evergreen appeal of natural fabrics, and those oversized silhouettes that will help you breeze through the day in style. Ultimately, the best looks are the ones that break the mold.

What do you love the most about Vijay’s suave look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

