Everything You Need to Know About Carly Simon’s Health Update

The singer of the feminist anthem and cult-favorite pop song You’re So Vain, Carly Simon is a beloved American icon. However, in recent years, her health has been a concern for all her fans. She celebrated her 80th birthday in June 2023 and released one of her legendary songs as well. While these headlines made her fans rejoice, they are keen for Carly Simon’s health update as well, given that the beloved singer has not made too many recent public appearances. Especially as she struggled with several physical and mental health issues and lost both of her sisters last year, the audience has inevitably grown curious to know how she has been doing.

Ahead, we talk about her health problems, her memoir, and her last seen! Read on to learn more about your favorite classic pop singer, writer, and author.

Who Is Carly Simon?

The U.S.A-based singer-songwriter, female composer, and children’s book writer, Carly Simon was born on June 25, 1943, in New York. She grew up in a musical and artsy environment with her sisters and brother. Her father, Richard Simon was the co-founder of Simon & Schuster publishing house and a pianist. Carly’s mother, Andrea Simon was an American civil rights activist.

Carly rose to fame in the 1970s with her musical hits and pop songs like You’re So Vain, You Belong To Me, Anticipation, and others. Many of her songs peaked on the Billboard charts and her album titled Anticipation won her a Grammy in 1971. Further in her career, Carly was awarded numerous times for songs, film compositions, covers, and other pieces. Carly also published a memoir titled Boys in the Trees, in 2015 besides several children’s books that she authored. In 1994, Carly was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and more recently, in 2022, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where she was supposed to perform, but had to back out due to her sisters’ passing away. This brings us to the health conditions of Carly as she turned 80 years old in 2023, and how it’s related to her sisters and other family members.

Is Carly Simon Sick?

Carly Simon writes in her memoir Boys in the Trees all about her health troubles and how she dealt with the turmoils of life. Back in the late 1990s, Simon found a lump in her breast and visited several doctors. It was identified as cancerous later on, and she was compelled by one of her doctors to remove it and undergo medical treatment. She got a double mastectomy and a reconstructive surgery between the years 1997 and 1998. Carly also received chemotherapy.

For those who ask what disease does Carly Simon have, the answer unfortunately is not so brief. Besides battling cancer, Carly has also struggled with mental health problems, as she mentions in her memoir that depression ran in the Simon family. Simon experienced debilitating anxiety symptoms which adversely affected her personal and professional life. She also shared that she faced certain setbacks that impacted her ability to express herself at times too.

That’s not all; Since she turned 61, Carly has been affected by osteopenia, which is described as a decrease in bone mineral density, leading to joint pain and weakness.

Another thing to note about CarlySimon is that she has lost all her siblings to cancer which underlines the fact that cancerous mutations run among the Simon siblings. Joanna Simon who was a former opera singer-soprano and an Emmy-Winning Arts Correspondent suffered from thyroid cancer and died at the age of 85. To add to her woes, her other sister. Lucy Simon. lost a fatal battle with metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82. She was a Broadway singer. When Carly mourned her sisters ' deaths in 2022, only a day apart from each other, she was unable to attend her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Where Is Carly Simon Now?

Since Simon could not perform at her 2022 induction, Olivia Rodrigo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on 5 November. She paid tribute to Carly Simon by performing her song You’re So Vain. Carly soon after shared a warm message which expressed her response to the honor bestowed on her.

Back in 1995, Simon had surprised commuters with her live performance at the Grand Central Terminal, in New York. Now in January 2023, she re-released her iconic Live at Grand Central on Blu-ray, CD, and vinyl. In June, Carly celebrated her 80th birthday, reportedly over the weekend, at Martha’s Vineyard, where she lives.

Conclusion

The pop singer who has always been around the buzz, since the early 1970s, Carly Simon health update has recently been the top concern of her fans. The Right Thing To Do singer shares her crucial life stories and personal tragedy in her memoir, Boys in the Trees. Everything from her health conditions, both physical and mental is noted in the compilation. Carly sheds light on her time spent while being married to a gay husband. Finding her voice through the book, Simon drops her details on dealing with challenges which is quite insightful, shocking, and sometimes sad for her fans and followers.

