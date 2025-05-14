What is OMAD? All about Karan Johar’s challenging diet method that helped him lose 20 kg

Karan Johar has been making headlines recently, and not for his showbiz craft, but for his body transformation. While some admired his dedication to his weight-loss journey, others raised concerns and speculations. Breaking his silence on the ongoing turmoil about his health, Johar stated that he attributes a healthy diet and regular exercise for this transformation. He further credited his dieting regimen, OMAD, for this weight loss. Explore more about this trending lifestyle method

Advertisement

What is OMAD?

OMAD or One Meal a Day is a strict dieting regimen that allows a person to have a meal just once a day. This type of intermittent fasting is to restrict calorie consumption and aid weight loss.

Enduring a tough but transformational challenge, Karan Johar followed the OMAD regimen for 7 months straight, resulting in weight loss of a whopping 20 Kg.

The explanation behind how OMAD works is quite simple. As consumption decreases, metabolic flexibility increases, which allows the body to burn fat instead of glucose. Thus, OMAD helps in better digestion, improved insulin sensitivity, and quicker fat loss.

However, just having one meal a day wasn’t enough for Johar to lose weight. He also said no to lactose, gluten, and sugar to avoid bloating, inflammation, and digestion issues.

Benefits of OMAD

OMAD is a fasting method after all, so it has its benefits. This method might help in reducing sugar, decreasing bad cholesterol, and minimizing heart disease risks. Fasting helps in reducing bloating and inflammation. Fasting boosts mitochondrial efficiency, leading to a healthy nervous system.

Advertisement

Although regular fasting might have the aforementioned benefits, they might not specifically pertain to OMAD. In fact, this extreme fasting method might have counterproductive effects. Let’s discuss them:

Downsides of OMAD

Although fasting is associated with health benefits, too restricted calorie consumption might do more harm than good. According to studies, OMAD might lead to increased bad cholesterol and high blood pressure levels. OMAD may increase sugar levels, deteriorate insulin sensitivity, and increase the appetite-stimulating hormone, leading to extreme hunger. Sticking to OMAD is tough and may not be a sustainable option for weight loss. For women, one day a meal might lead to irregular periods, thyroid issues, and weaker metabolism.

What experts have to say about OMAD?

While some people credit OMAD for its radical effect in weight loss, experts do not advise this method to everyone. Going for one meal a day might only work for people who have insulin resistance and/or are prediabetic. As OMAD leads to a calorie deficit, this method can be counterproductive for people whose bodies demand more physical labour.

Advertisement

As for the film director, he practised the OMAD method with awareness about his health and under proper guidance. This intermittent fasting concept might result in nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, or bone density problems, so it must be scrutinised and practised carefully.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s 5 strict fitness rules, breakfast routine, and water that costs Rs 4,000 per liter