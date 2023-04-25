45 Inspiring Black Love Quotes: For Bold and Powerful Love!

Love is a universal language that transcends race, ethnicity, and culture. However, black love stories hold a special place in the hearts of many. Black love quotes are a celebration of the unique experiences, challenges, and triumphs of black love. These quotes capture the essence of true, bold, and passionate love, which has the power to overcome any obstacle. Black love stories are often full of struggle, yet the way love binds black people together is a true testament to the power of love.

These quotes are also full of strength, resilience, and the power of true love that stands bravely amidst adversity. It's no wonder that these quotes are everywhere on social media, providing inspiration and hope for those who have experienced the power of true love. In this article, we have compiled 45 black love quotes from famous literature, movies, and famous people to keep the flame of love burning even during the darkest of times. So, get ready to experience the power of these black love stories and be inspired by the strength and beauty of black love.

45 Inspiring Black Love Quotes that Celebrate the Power of True Love.

There’s no feeling greater than that of being in love and these black love quotes are sure to make you feel mushy.

Strong Black Love Quotes

“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." – Maya Angelou. “Love is the key to the solution of the problems of the world." – Martin Luther King Jr. “Love is not a feeling of happiness. Love is a willingness to sacrifice." - Stokely Carmichael. Black love is a radical act." – Audre Lorde. "Black love is black wealth." – Nikki Giovanni. I don't trust people who don't love themselves and tell me, 'I love you.' There is an African saying which is: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt." – Maya Angelou I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love." – Nelson Mandela "Self-love has very little to do with how you feel about your outer self. It's about accepting all of yourself." – Tyra Banks. “The times may have changed, but the people are still the same. We’re still looking for love, and that will always be our struggle as human beings.”– Halle Berry. “Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” – James Baldwin.

Romantic Black Love Quotes for Him

11. “I want a man who will take care of me for a change. Instead of me taking care of everybody else." – Whitney Houston.

12. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close." – Pablo Neruda.

13. “I love you more than all the words in all the books in all the world." –James Earl Jones.

14. In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." – Maya Angelou

15. "My love for you is a journey; Starting at forever, And ending at never." – Anonymous

16. "I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you." - Unknown

17. "My love for you is deeper than the depths of the ocean." – Unknown

18. "I never thought love could be so magnificent until I saw the sincere look in your eyes, telling me that this time... I would never shed another tear." – Unknown.

19. “When we first met, I never felt something so strong. You were like my lover and my best friend all wrapped into one with a ribbon on it.”– Rihanna.

20. “Love is so blind it feels right when it’s wrong.”– Beyonce.

Relationship Black Love Quotes

21. “Love is a feeling that’s similar to being on a tropical island. It makes you feel like you are safe and living in a peaceful world. Love will bring you peace and joy.”– Octavia E. Butler.

22. “Don’t ever think I fell for you or fell over you. I didn’t fall in love, I rose in it.” — Toni Morrison.

23. “Together we glow brighter than the sun and moon combined, we are love.” — Sanjo Jendayi.

24. To return to love, to get the love we always wanted but never had, to have the love we want but are not prepared to give, we seek romantic relationships. We believe these relationships, more than any other, will rescue and redeem us. True love does have the power to redeem but only if we are ready for redemption. Love saves us only if we want to be saved.”– Bell Hooks

25. “She asked, ‘You are in love. What does it look like?’, to which I replied ‘Like everything I’ve ever lost come back to me.’” – Nayyirah Waheed.

26. “Don’t be scared. Just remember that I belong to you. Just remember that I wouldn’t hurt you for anything in this world. You’re just going to have to get used to me. And we got all the time in the world. Hold on to me.” — Alonzo ‘Fonny’ Hunt.

27. The magic isn’t in getting married; it’s in staying married.” — William Wright Derek Luke.

28. Paradise is one’s own place, One’s own people, One’s own world, Knowing and known, Perhaps even Loving and loved.” – Octavia Butler

29. If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love.” – Maya Angelou.

30. Being in love with someone will make you come out of your comfort zone.” — Zora Neale Hurston.

Deep Black Love Quotes for Her

31. “I'm not looking for someone who has everything, but someone who has time to spend with me more than anything." - Beyonce.

32. "Love is not just a feeling of attraction, it's a commitment to each other, a willingness to go through the ups and downs together." - Rihanna.

33. "Love is something that you can't describe, but when you feel it, you know it. It's a bond that cannot be broken, a connection that cannot be severed." - Taraji P Henson.

34. "When you find someone who loves you for who you are, flaws and all, hold on to them and never let them go." - Niobia Bryant.

35. "Love is a journey, not a destination. It's about experiencing all the highs and lows together and coming out stronger on the other side." - Kennedy Ryan.

36. "Love is the foundation that all relationships are built upon. Without it, there can be no trust, no understanding, no happiness." - Brittainy C. Cherry.

37. "True love is not just about passion and romance, it's also about being there for each other through thick and thin." - Taraji P Henson.

38. "The best kind of love is the kind that inspires you to be a better person, to grow and evolve together." - Kennedy Ryan.

39. Love is not a one-way street, it's a two-way highway. It's about giving as much as you receive, and always putting your partner's needs before your own." - Brittainy C. Cherry.

40. “I want to spend every moment of my life making you feel loved, cherished, and adored." – Chelsie Edwards.

Black Love Quotes for Couples

41. “You are the perfect verse over a tight beat.” Swoons, Brown Sugar.

42. 'God is a woman ... if you ever kissed a woman you know that women have a certain power. A certain sexual thing that renders men totally incapable of functioning.' – Darius Lovehall, Love Jones.

43. 'People with profound insights on life know not to get married. And those that do, ought to know that marriage is what you make it.' – Savon Garrison, Love Jones.

44. “We choose love. Our love for our children. Our commitment to leaving them a better world. Our love for our country ... our love for our fellow citizens ... that’s what we choose.” — Michelle Obama.

45. “To truly love we must learn to mix various ingredients — care, affection, recognition, respect, commitment, and trust, as well as honest and open communication.” — Bell Hooks.

Conclusion

Love is a powerful force that has the ability to transcend race, gender, and culture. Black love, in particular, is a beautiful emotion and feeling. That's why the collection of 45 black love quotes featured in this article is so special. These quotes, sourced from famous black people, black literature, and black TV characters, capture the essence of what love is meant to be: strong, powerful, and enduring. They are not just usual love quotes, but their origin in black love stories adds to their richness and depth. These quotes remind us that love is a universal language that knows no boundaries.