Bigg Boss fame Rashmi Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu gets engaged to Kavita Banerjee

Rashmi Desai is a well-known name in the television industry. She married her Uttaran co-star, Nandish Sandhu, which eventually ended in divorce on an ugly note. Both the stars moved on in their lives, and now the actor has left all his fans pleasantly surprised by announcing his engagement to Kavita Banerjee.

Nandish Sandhu gets engaged to Kavita Banerjee

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nandish Sandhu shared a couple of pictures of himself along with his soon-to-be wife, Kavita Banerjee. In the first picture, the two look adorable in what appears to be their engagement ceremony outfits. The actress stunned in an orange lehenga with heavy zari work, while the Uttaran star looked dapper in a black suit. This was followed by other pictures, which seemed to have been taken during their dating phase. Sharing these pictures, the actor captioned it, “Hi Partner. Ready?”

On her Instagram story, Kavita shared a close-up of her engagement ring—a striking, big diamond set on a thin gold band—along with the date '05/09/2025,' confirming the day the couple got engaged.

Who is Kavita Banerjee?

Kavita Banerjee is an Indian TV actress who is famous for negative roles in dramas. She has been active in Hindi television, web series, and has shown versatility in the characters she plays. Banerjee has also worked in serials like Rishton Ka Manjha, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani.

Nandish Sandhu’s marriage to Rashmi Desai

For the unversed, Nandish Sandhu was married to actress Rashami Desai before. Their marriage ended in 2016, reportedly by mutual consent. After the divorce, Nandish revealed in interviews that their marriage did not work because of mismatched mindsets.

As of now, Nandish and Kavita’s marriage details are not out, but we bet their fans are excited to see them take this next step in their relationship.

