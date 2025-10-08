Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Gaurav Khanna fans go berserk as Malti Chahar picks a fight with him

Malti Chahahr’s entry as a wild card contestant in the Bigg Boss 19 house has unfolded a new set of drama in the house. In the new promo, we can see her struggling to make chapatis and asking for help, which does not seem to have gone down well with the other contestants.

Malti Chahar asks for help to make chapatis

The promo begins with housemates asking Malti Chahar to make chapatis, to which she said that years ago she had made them and does not know how to make them now. Neha Chudasama teaches her and asks her to try. Only if she does not get it, Nehal will take over. Chahar starts to roll the dough, but then she again asks for help to cook them. Kunickaa Sadanand straight away refuses to do it.

Verbal argument between Malti Chahar and Gaurav Khanna

Chudasama explains to her that the one who is making chapatis usually does the whole thing. Later, Kunickaa again interrupts Malti and asks her to make bigger chapatis. This is when Gaurav Khanna asks Neha to make a couple of them and show them to her. This irks Chahar, who tells him, “aap mat boliye Gaurav Ji, hum kar lenge. Ya to phir aap kar lijiye.” (You don’t tell anything, Gaurav Ji, we will do it. Or else, you only do it.)

Khanna questions her, “Aapko thoda problem zyada lag raha hai. Main hoon food team me, chopping team me, main bol sakta hai.” (I feel you have a lot of issues. I am in the food team and chopping team, so I can say. If you have a problem, then please don’t listen.) That is when the camera pans on the chapatis made by Malti, which are burnt.

Neelam Giri finds this amusing and goes out to Zeishan Quadri and Amaal Mallik and narrates the entire incident and laughs. Amaal, with a smile, says, “accha Khiladi aaya hai.”

Fans reacting to Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar's argument

The moment this video was shared, fans went berserk. One of them wrote, "Gaurav ke piche kyu hai malti kal bhi bol rahi uske liye khana mat banao?" Another fan wrote, "Malti ka over ho raha hai kal se."

To enjoy this kitchen banter, stay tuned to the Bigg Boss 19 episode tonight.

