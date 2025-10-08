Who is Bigg Boss fame Sara Khan’s second husband Krish Pathak? All you want to know as they get married in intimate ceremony

Popular actress Sara Khan has officially entered a new phase of her life as she tied the knot with actor-producer Krish Pathak. The couple dated for a year before getting married in a private court ceremony on October 6. They are expected to follow up with a grand wedding ceremony in December 2025.

While sharing the good news with their fans, the newly married couple dropped a series of pictures from their special moments and wrote a heartwarming caption that celebrates their interfaith union. Taking to their Instagram handles, the two wrote in a collab post, “Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this December, two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot.”

Soon after the post went live, it was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comment section. Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka actress Avika Gor, who recently tied the knot, commented, “Omg!!!!!!.”

Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Oh my god! My Baby.. congratulations,” while Monalisa commented, "Congratulations… God bless you”. Kishwar Merchant, Niti Taylor, and others send their warm wishes to the couple.

Sara Khan was first married to Ali Merchant

For the unversed, Sara Khan was previously married to Ali Merchant, whom she met in Bigg Boss Season 4. However, their relationship couldn't see a fruitful end as the two started facing differences within two months. Sara and Ali parted their ways a year after their Islamic wedding in 2011.

The actress is best known for Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki, Laal Ishq, Namah, Spy Bahu, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 and others. Besides daily soaps, Sana did a couple of reality TV shows, including Bigg Boss Season 4, Nach Baliye, Comedy Nights Bachao, and others. She also appeared in a few movies, primarily in Mohit Suri's Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

Sara's husband, Krish Pathak, is also an actor-producer. The two met on a dating app, after which they developed a meaningful relationship and finally became husband and wife. His IMDb page includes his notable works, which are- P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke (2016), Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar (2022) and Jiyun Kaise ft. Suhayb Nazyr (2020).

