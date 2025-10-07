Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Ashnoor Kaur’s parents REACT to her linkup with Abhishek Bajaj, ‘Uska past kya hai wo hume…’

Bigg Boss house has always been a place where new love stories blossom. Many romantic relationships and link-ups happen every season. If we talk about Bigg Boss 19, then Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj’s close bond has become the talk of the town and has also given rise to speculation about their potential link-up. The actress’s parents have now reacted to this while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla.

Ashnoor Kaur’s parents make it clear that they don’t have an issue with her friendship with Abhishek Bajaj

Ashnoor Kaur’s parents sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. They were asked about how the linkup rumors of their daughter with fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj affected them, considering his past marriage and age. To this, Kaur’s mother instantly said, “I think ek friend banane ke liye ye sab cheezein matter nahi karti hai. Ye bahut hi pure, bahut hi organic, bahut hi clear friendship wala bond hai. Friends to dekho hum koi bhi age group me friends bana sakte hai. Uska past kya hai wo hume matter nahi karta hai. Bahut hi pure, bahut hi organic, bahut hi genuine friendship bond hai aur hume use as such koi problem nahi hai.” (I think all this should not matter to anyone for making friends. The bond that they have is pure, organic and is all about just friendship. His past does not matter to us, and we don’t have an issue with it.)

Adding on to this, Ashnoor’s father added, “Dekhiye agar main kahu ki isse kuch matter nahi karta to matter to karta hai. But at the same time hume pata hai ki humari beti kaisi hai, hume pata hai ki abhishek ka jo reciprocation hai wo kaisa hai. Aur usme hume aisa kuch nahi dikh raha, except for a pure friendship bond.”



(If I say that all this does not matter, then that would be wrong. It matters! But at the same time, we know our daughter, we know what kind of reciprocation Abhishek is giving, and we don’t see anything bad except for a pure friendship.)

For the unversed, Abhishek Bajaj was married to Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but the two parted ways in 2020 after his wife accused him of cheating. The television actor wrote a long note and called his ex-wife ‘fame digger’ before entering Bigg Boss 19 house.

