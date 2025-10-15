Nikitin Dheer consoles his mother at father Pankaj Dheer’s last rites, Hema Malini pays respects

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, widely celebrated for his role as Karna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away at the age of 68. He died today, October 15, 2025, following a prolonged battle with cancer. As his last rites began, emotional scenes unfolded: a video captured the actor's son, Nikitin Dheer, tightly hugging and consoling his mother amidst family members preparing for the final ceremony.

The film industry is mourning the imparable loss of the star. Several TV and film personalities paid their tribute to the late actor. Celebrities also visited him as his last rites commenced, with Hema Malini being the first one to arrive at the cremation. Salman Khan, who worked with Pankaj Dheer in Tumko Naa Bhool Payenge, visited him to pay his tribute. Other celebs who marked their presence to bid their final goodbye to the actor included Mukesh Rishi, Firoz Khan, and Puneet Issar.

A day before his father's demise, Nikitin Dheer had shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle, which is now going viral. The post included a picture of Lord Shiva with a quote, "Whatever comes, Let it come. Whatever stays, let it stay. Whatever goes, let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He'll take care!" - very hard to do."

Reportedly, the actor had been unwell for a long time. His cancer reportedly relapsed a few months ago, after which he underwent major surgery. Despite treatment, his health deteriorated.

For the unversed, Pankaj Dheer's career spans over several decades. He became a household name on Indian television and received immense love for his work in shows like Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, and Kanoon, other than Mahabharat. He also worked in several films, including Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat actor and Nikitin Dheer’s father Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68