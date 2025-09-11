Bigg Boss 19: Does Baseer Ali have feelings for Natalia Janoszek? Netizens say 'Ye banda har kisi me interested hai'

Bigg Boss 19 has hooked audiences, and fans are eagerly waiting for each episode's premiere. While new episodes air every evening, viewers can watch Bigg Boss 19 live 24/7 on JioHotstar. A particular clip from the live premiere featuring Baseer Ali and Natalia Janoszek has gone viral on the internet. Although this moment was not included in the episode, it did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans. In the video, Baseer is seen expressing his feelings to Natalia.

Does Baseer Ali have feelings for Natalia Janoszek?

In the viral clip from Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali and Natalia Janoszek are engaged in a conversation. Baseer shares with Natalia how close he feels to her, stating, "You cannot believe it. The amount of time I have been spending with you. The way I have been around you. Nobody gets to see this side of me."

Watch video of Baseer Ali and Natalia Janoszek's conversation here-

Natalia points out to Basser that he is also flirting with Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama. Baseer then says, "If I wanted Nehal, I could have gotten her the first day, but it's very clear to me and everybody else in the house."

Baseer Ali continues, "If I wanted that, I could have had that. But if it's not clear to you, I can't help it."

In the latest episode, Amaal Mallik had pointed out how Baseer spends most of his time with Natalia.

Netizens react strongly

This moment instantly went viral on the internet, and fans were quick to react to this clip. Many had strong reactions to this video. Actor Paras Kalnawat dropped an "eyes closed emoticon", which means that he is slightly annoyed with it. Meanwhile, one user wrote, "Baseer has feelings for everyone."

Another netizen commented, "He always have feelings for everyone." One more person said, "Har show mein koi Gori se pyaar ho jaata hai isko."

One more user commented, "Ye banda har kisi me intrested hai" and so on, the comments continued.

For the uninformed, ever since the show began, netizens have been linking Baseer and Nehal. However, after Farrhana Bhatt reentered, he was linked to her. There have been many instances when Baseer playfully flirted with Farrhana, which went super viral on the internet.

Speaking about the game, Baseer Ali was the captain last week. Also, the nominated contestants of this week are Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task: Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar get into heated argument, former tells latter, 'Tere kisse kholu kya?'