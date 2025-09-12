Bigg Boss 19: Netizens support Amaal Mallik after being accused by Nehal Chudasama of misbehaving; brother Armaan Malik reacts

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought high drama during the captaincy task when contestant Nehal Chudasama accused singer-composer Amaal Mallik of misbehaving with her. The incident left Amaal in tears, while social media quickly came to his defense.

What happened during the task?

In Thursday’s episode, the contestants were divided into two teams - Red and Blue - for a Sports Day task. The game required participants to write on a blackboard while the opposing team tried to erase it. During the task, Nehal was writing on the board while Amaal tried to stop her using a duster.

Things took a turn when Nehal accused Amaal of touching her inappropriately. She claimed he crossed his limits while blocking her. Amaal immediately stepped back and clarified that it was unintentional. Despite apologizing several times, Nehal broke down, refused to accept his apology, and accused him of misbehaving.

Netizens call it a ‘victim card’

The episode quickly sparked debate online. Many viewers felt that Nehal exaggerated the incident and accused her of playing the "victim card." Several social media users pointed out that the task itself involved physical activity and Amaal had no ill intentions.

One user wrote, “He didn’t do anything wrong, but Nehal started crying and blamed him unnecessarily. He apologized many times, yet she kept playing the victim card as a strategy.”

Others reminded that Nehal herself sat on Amaal’s shoulder earlier in the show, questioning her double standards. Many netizens expressed disappointment over the way Amaal was mentally disturbed after the incident.

Here’s how Armaan Malik reacted

Amid the controversy, Amaal’s younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, came out in support of him. Sharing a fan video on X (formerly Twitter), Armaan wrote: “It’s heartbreaking when someone’s dignity is attacked falsely. But knowing there are people like you who see the truth keeps him strong. Thank you for your support.”

His statement added more weight to the growing support Amaal is receiving online. Several contestants inside the house, including Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, and Tanya Mittal, also stood by Amaal and defended him against Nehal’s claims.

