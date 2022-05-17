EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi on Vivek Dahiya helping her find herself again: He got me back to my normal self

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples in B-town. They have worked together in their hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and got married in 2016 in Bhopal. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked the actress if Vivek is the calm to her storm, here’s what she had to say. “Or maybe he is the storm for my storm,” she laughs.

Divyanka further adds, “He is very mischievous. Bahut gentleman like hai shakal se, but itna drama aur nautanki hai unke andar. Sometimes he would just randomly play a song and would start dancing on it. He is getting me back to my normal, because maybe I had forgotten myself too in the last few years.”

When asked to further elaborate on that, Divyanka reasons, “Kolhu Ka bail. Have you heard about it? When he keeps circling in the same direction, he gets used to that, and forgets that he can go in other directions too, and can do other things as well. So I think Vivek got me back to my normal self. Now he wants me to go out and explore the world. Sometimes I would tell him that I want to go mountaineering and trekking, but then some work comes up and that doesn’t happen. But yes, he is all support and would want to join me too. Though more than mountains he would prefer the beaches. He is a beach person, but he may go out venturing with me.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

