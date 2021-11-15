EXCLUSIVE: Eisha Singh on Sirf Tum, Vivian Dsena and her wish to do Ishq Ka Rang Safed 2

Eisha Singh’s new show Sirf Tum premieres today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla the actress revealed that she was initially sceptical about taking it up. “I wasn’t sure. They narrated me the story twice, and then told me about my character, and the layers of it. (After that) there were no second thoughts. I told my mom to say yes, I really want to do it,” informs Eisha. Why was she sceptical initially?

“Because the character is very opposite to me. So I was like, ‘Will I be able to play someone who is this calm?’ She is very sweet, and calm and if you have met me in real life I am very opposite to that. I am a little loud, if I am with my people, in college or around my friends, I am a different person. But she is as calm as water, and the promo says everything about her. So a voice inside my head said this is it - this is the challenge, it’s something new that I have never done before. So I said yes,” says Singh.

The promo of the show reminds one of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. Reacting to it’s comparisons, Eisha states, “I’ll be very honest, a lot of people compared this to Kabir Singh, and that’s what shows and movies do. They are always compared to something or the other. People always do that. However, I feel it's better to leave it to the audience for them to watch the show and decide.”

Sirf Tum also features Vivian Dsena in the lead. “I met Vivian six years back when I was doing a mock shoot for my first show which was for Colors, Ishq Ka Rang Safed. I had met Vivian there and I don’t think he remembers. I was talking to him the other day and he was like, ‘Oh yes, we met there’. We had hardly spoken for 2 to 3 minutes. But now that I am working with him, he is very sweet, humble and a very good actor. He is technically so strong that everyday I learn something from him, and he is very witty too. So he keeps making me laugh. He is a sweetheart,” says Eisha.

Meanwhile, a lot of old shows on TV are coming back with season 2. Does she want any of her earlier shows to return with a sequel? “Right now I am working with Colors, so I would love to do Ishq Ka Rang Safed 2. I would love to do Ishq Subhan Allah 2 as well,” shares Eisha. Has she been approached for any of the sequels? “Not yet, but there was this news in the air that they are making Ishq Subhan Allah 2 but nobody contacted me. I think they don’t want me in season 2,” she laughs.

