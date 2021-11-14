EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena clears the air on his show Sirf Tum's comparison with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Vivian Dsena’s new TV show Sirf Tum premieres tomorrow, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla the actor reveals the reason for signing the show. “I think the most important part that got me excited was that it’s the backdrop of a college. Since I started my career at a very early age I didn’t go to a college or any kind of institution further than 10 plus 2. This is a perception that people have about me that I have done some post-graduation or something, but I started my career at 18 so I didn’t have the time to do anything,” says Vivian.

He further adds, “So keeping that in mind, I wanted to do a show which had the backdrop of a college, and most importantly I was told that I will be an athlete. So that’s enough to get me excited for a new character. It is something on the lines of a medical college, and this is one stream which I have never gone for earlier.” However, from the promos the show reminds one of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, which had a similar storyline and characters. Here’s how Vivian reacted to the comparisons.

“See comparisons will always be there about A, B or C or anything you make, because eventually every story on every platform today is only around a few people. So all the stories have a similar backdrop but people draw a conclusion that since it's about medical, and this guy looks like an angry guy - it is Kabir Singh. But it’s definitely not Kabir Singh, it’s based on a medical college, and there are characteristics which would match with any kind of hero in today’s time. But he (his Sirf Tum character) is different, his way of approaching a relationship is different, he has a lot of respect for women, and deals with things in a very different and a more practical manner. He is a guy who will come across as impulsive and wrong may be in the first impression, but eventually his intentions and the outcome of his doings will be absolutely right,” states Vivian.

He had been away from the small screen for a while. Was it a conscious decision to take a break? “Kaam nahin mila na mujhe, kisi ne kaam nahin diya (laughs). Covid was going on. I was honestly looking for a character that throws a challenge at me. I didn’t want to do something that was up my sleeves. I didn’t want to play a tall, good-looking, brooding guy, who gives two looks on the right and two girls fall, then two looks on the left and two girls fall. It’s very monotonous. If I would have done that, then maybe I would have had to face a lot of criticism stating that ‘Vivian Dsena does it again’. You guys would have written it, but I refrain from doing anything that will let you guys use that line,” he laughs.

Vivian also opens up on being stereotyped. “You know once people see you in that particular image or character, they then don’t want to do hard work, try and experiment. They always want to play safe. So the problem is that all the characters that were offered to me were either RK (his character in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon), or Harman (his character in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki), or a mix of all. So I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to do a character which is thrown like a challenge to me, and this one is quite a challenge,” he signs off.

