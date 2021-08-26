EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shakti Mohan & Mukti Mohan on Dance With Me Season 2 and how real are reality shows

Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan’s Dance With Me Season 2 premiered recently, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the sisters opened up about the show, and on how real are reality shows. “I think it’s absolutely real. When people say it’s all scripted I don’t get it. I’ve been a part of this world and reality shows for 10 years now, and I don’t understand what part of it people say is scripted, planned or this is not the reality. This is very much reality,” says Shakti.

She further adds, “You come prepared and perform on the stage - now how can we plan this. It’s your talent which will speak on television, and nobody else can support. From our side, we can choreograph, can make their costumes, can polish them, and prepare them for this field, but beyond that what else can we do? I meet a lot of people in this industry who are not selected and are like, ‘oh you know this was planned’ and ‘they did this on purpose’. For those people I just want to say, you work hard and don’t make up these stories. If you would have been selected then you would have never spoken like this.”

When asked Mukti, if she has ever come across a situation where it felt like the makers of the reality show were milking an emotional story to grab more eyeballs, here’s what she said. “Sometimes while watching it with the music in the background, I feel that it’s a little over, but this is over the span of more than a decade of seeing reality shows on TV. However, being a part of five or six reality shows, I have always seen the reality aspect of it being the talent, a genuine story, genuine hardships, and excelling only if you deserve.”

She also states, “There are many people who maybe in that particular show, (things) did not work out for them, but after the show was over a lot of people got the success. So that show is not your carrier or your life. But what people take back from it, what they talk about it sometimes makes news. I honestly believe that whatever shows I have lived, I have completely lived the reality aspect of it, where I have taken back either memories, trophies or learnings, and that’s how we all have reached till here.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

