Nisha Rawal on son Kavish: He didn't witness any major fights but I've been consulting therapists- EXCLUSIVE

Television actress-model Nisha Rawal is in the news for her legal battle with estranged husband Karan Mehra. Amid the ongoing feud, Nisha has been raising their son, Kavish single-handedly. Speaking about it in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nisha shared that she visits therapists to monitor Kavish's every behaviour and emotion.

"When it comes to your kids, that should be your focal point because you are going through your share of fights, struggles, and bad times with the other person, but we have to always remember that there is someone who is witnessing this. Thankfully, for me, Kavish was extremely little, he had not even turned four when this happened," said Nisha.

Adding further, the actress shared that she has been taking the guidance of therapists to give her son a normal and healthy upbringing. She told us, "I have been speaking to behavioural and occupational therapists. I'm the kind of parent who likes to talk to experts to understand a little more than what I am already experiencing because there are certain things that I will experience as a mother but experts are dealing with different situations every day with mothers likely and children like my son. Kavish was in that age where I didn't have too much of an issue. You just need to keep your eyes and ears out for your child so that he's not going through any signs of anxiety, separation, or pain. At that time, Kavish was only learning to talk and put together words. That's a tricky situation because it's not like children don't see anything."

Nisha Rawal emphasisied that she has always been an aware mother. She stated, "Much before this fiasco happened, I have always been a parent who gives their child the power to express themself. I would make smileys on paper and make him understand that this is a happy feeling, this is a sad, disappointing feeling, this is a grumpy look. I would ask him how he felt, and he would point out that feeling. Not only will he tell you if he's sad but he'll also tell you if he's grumpy or disappointed. That has helped me a lot. Before calling up the therapists, I check with his pediatrician, if he's in any kind of trauma or pain that I need to see. He did not witness any of the major fights but yes he did see a bit of our banters. So, the vibes are there in the air and the child is absorbing them. I really wanted to get into the skin of those feelings and make sure he doesn't struggle because this is also his story."

Speaking about helping Kavish to grow into a strong individual, "As a mother, I can help him but I can't carry him in my arms. If at all he said that he misses his father, I would help him talk about it. We would remember the good times and I always helped him express his feelings through the right words. Whenever Kavish said, 'I'm missing him and waiting for him,' I would also say, 'I'm waiting for him too.' Sometimes you feel why this happened to you and you miss the good times. We all go through mixed emotions and the point is there never needs to be a conclusive feeling. I try to spend more time with her and channel his physical and mental energy by painting, music, and singing. Whether an incident turns into a trauma or just an incident, depends on the support system you have. The sudden missing of that one person from his life happened gradually because anyway the other person was shooting in a different city. I spoke to the doctors and they said, "It's alright, just help him express, and gradually this will fade out," concluded Nisha Rawal.

