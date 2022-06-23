Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: 'Karan Kundrra chooses my makeup, lipstick, I've no say,' says Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are undoubtedly people's favourites and were bestowed with the Super Stylish TV Couple at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The duo put their best fashionable feet forward for the gala and gave a heartfelt speech after winning this coveted title. Karan wore a black and white three-piece suit whereas Tejasswi wore a red dress with side and back cuts and flower ruffles on the arms. She kept her hair short and with minimal makeup, she amped up the glam quotient.

Naagin 6 co-actor Urvashi Dholakia presented the Super Stylish TV Couple award to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The duo was extremely grateful to receive this honour. Karan expressed his gratitude by saying, "Pinkvilla, congratulations. This is actually very very special because you managed to do this, it's excellent, and as Nakuul (Mehta) just said, it's a very warm feeling here. Thank you to everyone who voted to give us this award. I'm actually here just to meet my whole friends." Karan also greeted filmmaker Anees Bazmee during his speech.

He chooses everything for me: Tejasswi Prakash

While Karan thanked everyone, Tejasswi Prakash credited him for her style. She said, "Whatever little I understand about fashion is I really just believe in being comfortable, and the rest always comes from Karan. He approves of absolutely everything I do. My outfit, what hair I do, my heels, what makeup, what lipstick... So, this award completely goes to Karan. I have no say in what I wear and what I do. So, thank you so much Karan Kundrra and Pinkvilla for this."

Watch the inside video from the award function here:

Karan Kundrra's expressions while Tejasswi Prakash praised him were worth watching. The couple even posed with the award for the media on the red carpet. Maniesh Paul and VJ-host Anusha Dandekar hosted the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. The crème de la crème of the entertainment industry was seen at the function.

Talking about the couple, they fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and has been together for the past few months. They have been going quite strong and both their families have approved of their relationship too.

Also Read: Best moments of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash from Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards; WATCH

