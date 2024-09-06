5 TV actors who did regular jobs before catapulting to fame: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi

Not every TV actor started out dreaming of being in the spotlight. In fact, many never even considered showbiz at all. They were leading completely different and ordinary lives before stepping into the entertainment industry. Some had entirely different and ambitious aspirations for themselves.

But fate had other plans, leading them to pursue acting. Surprisingly, some TV actors discovered their passion for acting while they were already earning a living in some other field.

There are numerous TV celebrities who have attained success through hard work and dedication. Climbing to the heights where these TV stars stand today is not at all easy. These artists, who are now household names, lead luxurious lives, but they have put in immense effort to achieve this success. Once, these stars made ends meet through small jobs before reaching their current status.

Surprising first jobs of 5 TV actors

Let's explore some TV artists who began their careers in unexpected ways.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, a well-known name in Indian television, has risen to become the highest-paid actress in the industry. Her journey to stardom was a mix of challenges and successes. In the early days of her career, she faced a lack of expected fame.

Rupali had to take on various odd jobs to support herself, including working in a boutique, catering, and waiting tables. There was a moment when she served at a party attended by her father. Along the way, she also delved into advertisements, where she met her husband, Ashwin. He encouraged her to try television, and the rest is history.

Currently portraying Anupamaa in the TV series Anupamaa, Ganguly has garnered immense popularity and admiration from viewers across the country.

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali, a familiar face on TV, didn't start off in acting. Initially, his first gig was quite different. His dad advised him and his brothers to get part-time jobs after 10th grade instead of hanging out with friends. Following his father's guidance, Jay worked as a salesman for a few shoe brands and also sold books, but he soon realized it wasn't his calling.

Before stepping into television, Jay kickstarted his career as a model and transitioned into a TV actor. Today, he is not only well-known but also a successful host. Currently, he can be seen hosting the fourth season of India's Best Dancer. Jay has also appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Married to television actress Mahhi Vij, Jay and Mahhi are biological parents to Tara and also foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, a household name known for her role as Ishita or Ishi maa in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has earned a spot among the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Hailing from a small town, Divyanka carved her own path to success through sheer hard work. Before venturing into acting, she explored rifle shooting and even achieved a gold medal in the sport. Initially, she kickstarted her career as a Doordarshan anchor. However, fate smiled upon her, paving the way for opportunities in the world of TV serials.

Barun Sobti

Actor Barun Sobti has truly showcased his talent not just on TV but also on OTT platforms. His compelling on-screen character portrayals have truly mesmerized the audience, propelling him to great heights. This actor, who gained fame for his acting prowess and charm, shared that he had worked in a call center and later went on to spend seven years as an operations manager in New Delhi.

Barun entered the television industry when Karan Wahi declined a role in Shraddha and recommended Barun for the part, sending his photos to the director. This marked the beginning of Barun's journey in the entertainment world. He shot to fame with his role in the beloved series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon alongside Sanaya Irani. He also appeared in famous web series Asur and Asur 2 starring Arshad Warsi.

Sunil Grover

Comedian Sunil Grover, who shot to fame as Gutthi on Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights with Kapil, faced significant challenges on his path to success. During his early struggles, he worked as an RJ and began receiving opportunities as a voice-over artist.

Television played a pivotal role in Sunil Grover's journey, featuring him in comedy shows like Gutur Gu, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Mad In India, and The Kapil Sharma Show, which eventually opened doors for him in the movie industry. Grover has undeniably established himself as a prominent figure in both Bollywood and the television realm with his exceptional comedic talent.

Before hitting the jackpot, many TV celebrities had to grind for different reasons. It might have been to put food on the table or to beat the boredom blues. That's the journey some of our TV stars embarked on before hitting it big and earning fame through their roles in daily soaps.

