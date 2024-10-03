Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh gives latest update on controversy with sister Iffat: 'kuch bi chhupega nai..'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Adnaan Shaikh, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is currently making headlines. This attention comes after his sister Iffat lodged a police report accusing him of physical assault, claiming that he also attacked her father-in-law. In light of these serious allegations, Adnaan has shared his perspective on the ongoing conflict with Iffat.

Adnaan Shaikh in an interview with pap Viral Bhayani revealed, "Kuch nai bhai. Meri legal team lagi hu hai. FIR maine bhi kia hai. Chal raha hai. Kuch bhi chupega nai. Mumbai Police pe bharosa hai. Aur joh galat karega, behind the bars hoga inshallah."

(Nothing brother. My legal team is on the case. I have also registered a FIR. It is going on and nothing will be hidden. I have full faith in the Mumbai Police. Whoever has done wrong will be behind bars.)

Adnaan's good friend also told the pap, "Yaar mei buss etna hi bolunga ki I have seen this guy. Puri shaadi akele manage kia. Mummy-Daddy ki tabiyat kharab hu. Sab kuch akele he was managing. Toh ek feel hota hai na ki dost akele kar raha hai, toh uske liye khade reheneka. Uske liye baat karneka. Jaha tak rahi choti moti baat. Yeh chal raha hai. He is smart enough to handle everything alone. Woh karlega. Baki mei yeh bolunga ki kaam pe focus kare aur tarakki kare. Aage badhte rahe."

Advertisement

(I am just going to say that he has managed his wedding alone, as his parents were unwell. There is a feeling that my friend is alone and I want to do something. I am going to support him and speak for him. It is a small matter and he will handle it. I want him to focus on his job and progress. He should keep moving forward.)

Iffat had taken to her Instagram story to reveal that her father-in-law’s shoulder was injured and that he was unable to move his hands. She is also seen in the video taking him to the doctor. The caption on the clip reads, "Iska badla aur insaaf mai zarur lungi. Har possible koshish karungi uss CRIMINAL ADNAAN ko Jail behjwaane k liye. Mark my words! Tujhe baap ki kadar nhi h pr mujhe h (I'll take revenge and seek justice for this. I'll do everything possible to make sure 'criminal Adnaan' goes to jail).”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Vishal Pandey reacts to Adnaan Shaikh being accused of physical abuse by his sister: 'Yaar..'