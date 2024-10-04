Adnaan Shaikh's sister Iffat alleges being kicked in private parts by her brother: Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical abuse

Adnaan Shaikh, known for his rise to fame on Bigg Boss OTT 3, has been in the spotlight recently following serious allegations from his sister Iffat, who accused him of physical assault. In a startling revelation, she has now claimed that he struck her in her private areas. Here’s what you should know about this situation.

Iffat, during an interview with Free Press Journal, mentioned, "He hit me, he hit my father-in-law, he did all of this on the road. I kept screaming, asking someone to record it. He kicked me in my private parts too."

For the unversed, a while ago Adnaan married Ayesha who was Riddhi Jadhav earlier. She had converted to Islam. However, many serious allegations have been made by Iffat against Adnaan. From accusing him of assaulting her physically to beating their father-in-law, there is no end.

Adnaan's sister shared that she and Adnaan always had a very close bond. However, things altered when Ayesha aka Riddhi came into their lives. She was alleged to be responsible for the fights.

Adnaan had spoken to Iffat about Riddhi and had told his sister to teach her to wear a Hijab. Iffat claimed Adnaan said, "She will leave her home, live with you, and you should teach her these things." Following his request, Iffat assisted Riddhi and there was a photo that Riddhi had shared on her Instagram account, Riddhi Jadhav, which she later removed. With that photo, Riddhi expressed her gratitude to Iffat for teaching her about the hijab, stating, "Whatever hijab I wear today is because of her."

Iffat also said that they had a good bond when Riddhi started to become a part of the family. They also shared some personal secrets as Riddhi was good to talk to. However when Adnaan and Riddhi began having fights. she revealed all the secrets to Adnaan. Iffat left no stone unturned and told everything to Adnaan.

Reportedly, this was the cause of the fallout between the siblings. Adnaan had also issued warnings to Riddhi's family to keep no contact with her as he was running the home. Later all accusations got imposed on Adnaan.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

