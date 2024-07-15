Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi: Rahul Vaidya shares INSIDE VIDEO of Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh grooving to Garba song

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now Mr and Mrs. While one of the greatest weddings of the country in recent times has concluded, the buzz related to the same refuses to die. Many inside glimpses from the grand wedding have been going viral on the internet and one among them is Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh dancing to the Garba tunes as Rahul Vaidya performed at the couple's haldi ceremony.

Rahul Vaidya shares inside video of Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh dancing at Anant-Radhika's haldi

Rahul Vaidya was one of the performers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony and he made the Bollywood celebrities dance to his tunes. His video with Ranveer Singh has been going viral on the internet and now Vaidya has shared yet another glimpse of his performance at the event wherein along with Ranveer, the Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya is seen channeling his inner Gujarati on the garba song.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's video of Ranveer Singh and Hardik Pandya enjoying Anant-Radhika's haldi:

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist wrote, "It’s amazing when one of the biggest talent on the cricket field goes mad on the Dance Floor."

Apart from Rahul, renowned singer Udit Narayan also performed at the event. Akash Ambani was seen playfully applying haldi on Vaidya and Narayan.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

After three-day-long pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, held at the beginning of 2024, Radhika and Anant took the plunge on July 12, 2024. The who's who of the entertainment and business industry were a part of the celebration.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others also graced the wedding festivities.

