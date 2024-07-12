Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli flaunts her hot back on beach, fan says, 'Samundar Bhi Khud Main Tham Sa Gaya'; Watch

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, knows how to make heads turn and how? She hogs the limelight because of her bold fashion sense and is known for her ethereal beauty, smile, and effortless style. Nikki never misses a chance to impress her 5.4 Million followers on Instagram with her outfit choices. The star lately posted a video, where she can be seen having a ball of a time on the beach and fans could not stop drooling over the clip.

Nikki Tamboli flaunts sexy back in a little black dress:

Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle, to share a video where she was seen dressed in a backless little black dress. She sizzled on the wet sand, struck sensuous poses, and showed off her curvaceous back, with a caption, "Be a mess that no one dares to mess with!"

Take a look at the video here:​​​​​​

There's no denying that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star raises the temperature in anything she wears. Fans went crazy looking at the video and one wrote, "Samundar Bhi Khud Main Tham Sa Gaya Jab Aap Ke Qadam Paani Pe Rakhne Ko The (The sea halted, when you kept your feet on water)." Another die-hard fan wrote, "No one can mess with your hotness."

Check out Nikki Tamboli's fan comment here:

More about Nikki Tamboli:

The Kanchana 3 actress rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 14. However, did you know she has done many films in the past? The diva has played many characters down south and was also seen in the TV show titled Sirf Tum (2021). Earlier, during an interview with News18 Showsha, she revealed about being contended with the fact that people are not viewing her now as just a 'pretty face'.

Advertisement

"Earlier, I had to skirmish the stereotype of primarily being more of a pretty face. Filmmakers and producers are grasping at the fact that I’m a lot more than that", she quipped.

The 27-year-old actress further added that because of the work opportunities that have been coming her way, she could prove herself as an artist. Well, Nikki continues to take the spotlight always with the person she has been.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature in 'candid and carefree' PICS; flaunts her perfect curves