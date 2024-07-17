Anupamaa Written Update, July 17: Vanraj humiliates Anupama; Says she left her own family

The episode begins with Anuj playing the flute. Indra suggests they should collect the flowers and invites Anupama to join her. As Anupama gathers the flowers from the florist, she inquires about the man playing the flute. The florist mentions that the flute's sound carries a lot of pain; everyone hears it, but no one has heard his voice.

Indra adds that she has heard this silent sadhu has been with the troupe for several months, yet he never speaks, although his flute music remains profound and moving.

Anupama's heartfelt realization amidst enigmatic flute player's silence

Anupama reflects that sadness is like a whirlpool where happiness gets submerged and goes unnoticed. Suddenly, she thinks of Anuj and walks towards him, seeing him from behind. At that moment, Sagar approaches and asks her to fetch the puja items as Indra is calling for her. Anuj hears Sagar's voice. Meanwhile, a play is happening nearby. Anupama reaches the spot where Anuj was playing the flute, but by then, he has left with the sadhus, walking behind her unnoticed.

Toshu's rude demands lead to Baa's subtle revenge

Toshu returns home from the party and loudly demands that Kinjal make him coffee and bring him a charger. Baa appears and tells him to use the coffee machine himself and not to wake Kinjal, who is asleep. When he inquires about the charger, Baa tells him to find it himself. Toshu rudely suggests that Baa join a kitty party and leave them alone, so they can have some peace. He then calls for Ram Lal. Baa spots the charger on the sofa, hides it, and mutters that he deserves this.

Bala's love confession worries and Babu ji's reflections on life

Bala offers Babu ji some sugar-free biscuits with his tea. Babu ji questions Bala's sudden concern for his health. Bala jokingly replies that if Babu ji falls ill, he would have to take care of him. He then mentions that his heart is set on someone and advises Babu ji to stop searching for a girl for him. Babu ji mentions a job opportunity, and Bala says he’ll take a security job because he looks forward to seeing Indra ji every day, admitting that love keeps him awake at night.

Babu ji suggests Bala confess his feelings, but Bala worries about rejection. Babu ji encourages him to visit his family if he wants, but Bala says he no longer dreams of them. Babu ji reflects that despite his life as an accountant, he failed in his personal life. Bala asks why Babu ji is separated from Leela, to which Babu ji replies it's due to circumstances. They plan to attend the job interview and think about persuading Anupama later. Bala decides to leave as Indra will come to make tea. Babu ji remarks that Bala is fortunate to have his love always nearby.

Anupama takes charge to tackle financial struggles

Sagar informs Anupama that he has paid the bill. She asks how much money is left in the account, and he replies, "500 Rs." Anupama assures him that they'll find a solution. Sagar offers to work night shifts, and Indra suggests taking on tuition jobs. Anupama disagrees, proposing instead that she will take a catering order. She tells Sagar and Indra that they already do a lot of work and emphasizes that she doesn't want their advice but needs their help to fulfill the order.

Kinjal's overwhelming responsibilities take toll, Anupama provides support

Kinjal suddenly stops the car and asks the kids why they put a water bottle in the way. She tells them to grab their things and get out. The kids run out, leaving their belongings behind. Kinjal takes all the bags, but she trips and falls. Anupama helps her up, advising her not to overwork herself. Kinjal responds that if she doesn't do the work, no one else will.

She explains that Pakhi and Toshu are unreliable, Titu and Dimpy are busy with dance classes, and Kavya is abroad, so she's left to handle everything alone. She admits she gets very tired and hugs Anupama.

Tension flares as Toshu disrespects Sagar, Anupama stands up for family unity

Sagar instructs the kids to stand still and informs them that Kinjal Ma'am had fallen there, unnoticed by them. He asks them to promise not to repeat such negligence. Ansh bites Sagar's hand in defiance. Sagar warns him that he'll pull out all his teeth if he misbehaves, but Ansh struggles and falls on his own.

Toshu arrives and speaks disparagingly about Sagar, calling him a pest living in Asha Bhavan and accusing them of setting up an ashram in an upscale area. He moves to slap Sagar, but Anupama intervenes. Toshu mocks Sagar for not having a real family. Anupama reminds Toshu that Sagar does have a family and questions his behavior in front of the children. Toshu continues to taunt her.

Anupama confronts Vanraj's disdain, asserts independence

Anupama asserts that they may be poor but are not ordinary. Vanraj arrives and questions her about her attitude, stating they are neighbors but have no relationship. Anupama expresses gratitude. Vanraj mentions they live in the neighborhood temporarily because Shah Tower is being demolished, and the builder provided them with this house for a few months.

Anupama points out that Asha Bhavan has been there for many years, and she has lived there for six months. She asks him to stay away from them. Vanraj laughs, suggesting she should at least have a relationship with Anuj and Aadhya, who are around, and questions how she has made strangers her family while leaving her own behind. He claps sarcastically and asks how she manages it. Anupama becomes emotional and walks away. The episode ends here.

