Anupamaa PROMO: Anuj, Aadhya, and Anupama to reunite this Janmashtami; new tragedy to unfold

Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows and the makers have planned an exciting twist in the upcoming tracks of the show. The audiences were eagerly waiting for Anupama, Anuj, and Aadhya to reunite and in the forthcoming episodes, their wish will be fulfilled, however, there will be a major twist.

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj is celebrating Janmashtami when Anupama arrives at the temple. She shares with him that not only is it Lord Krishna's birthday, but it's also a special day for him, and she has a surprise gift. To his delight, she brings Aadhya, leading to a heartfelt reunion between them. As Anupamaa prepares to leave, Aadhya affectionately calls her Mummy. Anupama beams with joy at the name, but just as she is about to embrace Aadhya, she suddenly collapses on the floor, leaving both Anuj and Aadhya in shock.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

Recently, the show took a small leap, leading to changes in its dynamics and the introduction of several new elements. Aadhya's departure left Anuj heartbroken. Struggling to locate Aadhya, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) fell into a deep despair. When Anupama noticed Anuj in such a troubled state, she vowed to help him find Aadhya and bring him back together with his daughter.

Meanwhile, Aadhya was stuck with her new foster parent who was a psycho mother. Aadhya wasn't allowed to meet or talk to anyone, making it difficult for her to reach out to Anuj or Anupama (Rupali Ganguly).

In the previous episodes, Anupama opened her food joint to help finances of the Asha Bhavan ashram. Sagar along with Anuj supported her in her new venture while Vanraj Shah opposed the same.

Coincidentally, Aadhya ordered food from Anupamaa's food joint and recognaized the taste of the food and also gave her a hint in the tiffin box on her whereabouts. It will be exciting to see how Anupama will locate Aadhya.

