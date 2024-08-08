Arti Singh recreates Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge pose in front of Shah Rukh Khan- Kajol's poster in Switzerland with hubby

After a lavish honeymoon in Paris, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh, who recently got married to entrepreneur Deepak Chauhan, is currently enjoying yet another trip with her hubby dearest in Switzerland. The talented actress gave a glimpse of her Bollywood side in a recent video as she posed in front of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege poster.

Switzerland played an important role in the movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege. As Arti visited the place, she made sure to satisfy the filmy bug in her by going all Bollywood with her husband, Deepak. In a recent video posted by her, she is seen posing and dancing with her husband on the iconic tunes of the movie.

Sharing the video, Arti Singh wrote, "Saanen. this little bridge has picture of Kajol and Shahrukh khan .. and I feel so proud that most of Switzerland and pictures of our Bollywood films. me with my raaj."

Take a look at the video shared by Arti Singh from her trip here:

Not only this, Arti had previously shared a glimpse of her recreating the iconic train scene from the movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege, which garnered love from fans.

Take a look at Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's video here:

Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek broke the news about Arti Singh's marriage in a podcast with Bharti Singh. Soon after, the family geared up for the big day. There were a lot of speculations related to Govinda's presence at the wedding, given their family feud.

Keeping all speculations to rest, Govinda graced Singh's wedding and reunited with the family after a long time. He blessed the couple of the hour and also met Krushna and Kashmeera's twin sons.

Arti Singh's wedding with Deepak Chauhan was a grand affair, and who's who from the industry attended the wedding. The guest list included Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Mahira Sharma, among others.