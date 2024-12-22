Arti Singh shares candid PICS with 'Chi Chi mama' Govinda from her wedding on his birthday; writes 'May you do best of films…’
On the occasion of Govinda's birthday, Arti Singh extended warm wishes to the actor and prayed for his success. Take a look.
Arti Singh, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has always been vocal about her admiration towards her maternal uncle, Govinda. She was the happiest when Krushna Abhishek reunited with the Bollywood actor on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Yesterday (December 21), Govinda celebrated his birthday and turned 61. Marking the special occasion, Arti penned a heartfelt note for him and also posted happy pictures with her 'Chi Chi mama' from her wedding ceremony.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Arti Singh posted a family picture from her marriage night featuring Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Govinda. The other frame focused on the Partner actor as he posed alongside Arti and her husband, Dipak Chauhan.
Extending warm birthday wishes, the Waaris actress wrote, "Happy birthday chi chi mama may god bless u and protect you always . May u do best of films next year . Love u always @govinda_herono1."
Take a look at the post here:
As soon as Arti treated fans with candid pictures, they were quick to shower love in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Best of best actor @govinda_herono1." Another user reacted, saying "Cute mama and cute bhanji love u both." Further, many reacted to the post with heart emoticons, expressing their admiration.
For the unversed, Arti Singh was also one of the guests on the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which celebrated the long-awaited reunion of the beloved duo Govinda and Krushna after a seven-year feud. The actress was visibly emotional after seeing them sharing the stage together.
Further, the episode was also special as it was Dulhe Raja actor's first on-screen appearance after his recovery from the accidental gunshot in his leg. Additionally, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday also joined Govinda on the stage as guests.
