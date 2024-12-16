Arti Singh shares VIDEO of roka ceremony, giving candid glimpse of her love story with hubby Dipak Chauhan; 'no one knew when this happened'

Arti Singh has always been quite active on social media and has never shied away from expressing admiration for her husband, Dipak Chauhan. Time and again, she has thanked God and the universe for getting married to the love of her life and wishes for the togetherness to last till eternity. While we all know about their lavish wedding ceremony and love story, Arti recently shared a video giving a glimpse into their roka ceremony.

On her official Instagram handle, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant posted a video compiling the beautiful moments from the roka ceremony on December 16 last year. The snapshots show the actress dressed in a red ethnic outfit with gold embroidery, adding a royal touch. To complement Arti, Dipak Chauhan wore a sherwani.

The clip also gives a sneak peek into their engagement ceremony as they exchange rings and promise to stay together for a lifetime. We can also see Arti Singh performing puja and other rituals.

In the caption, she expressed, "16.12.2023 roka ceremony .. no one knew when this happened .. our journey started .. most beautiful year of my life @dipakchauhan09 thank you for everything love you."

Take a look at the post here:

Showering love on the post, one of the fans wrote, "God bless u both..Aarti aap bht good lady ho." Another comment read, "@artisingh5 Heartiest Congratulations."

For the unversed, Arti Singh tied the knot with her beau, Dipak Chauhan, earlier this year in February. The couple's wedding was the talk of the town, and Govinda also marked his presence. They got married at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, and many celebrities, including Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Advertisement

Workwise, Arti is known for her stint in Waaris and other shows. She was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: 'Love you Rekhaji': Krushna Abhishek shares VIDEO of his 'bestest moment'; Arti Singh drops INSIDE PICS as she meets OG Umrao Jaan