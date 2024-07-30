Asim Riaz shares cryptic post after getting expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; writes 'If you've never hit.."

Asim Riaz has hit the headlines, but not for good reasons. His fans were excited about his comeback to the reality space, but after being expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim is grabbing a lot of negative attention. Amid the controversy involving him and host Rohit Shetty, the rapper posted a cryptic note. He shared a series of photos with a hard-hitting caption, which grabbed eyeballs.

Asim Riaz’s recent social media post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Asim Riaz posted a series of grayscale images. He is seen wearing jogging trousers and a matching hoodie. As usual, the Bigg Boss 13 fame poses in serious expression while flaunting his impressive physique. In one of the snapshots, Riaz flashes his middle finger.

Dropping the pictures, he wrote, “If you've never hit the block, then you ain't seen No crisis.”

Have a look at his post here:

After Asim Riaz shared the pictures on social media along with a cryptic caption, it didn't go unnoticed by his admirers and netizens. Several people mentioned his spat with Rohit Shetty and addressed the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy.

What happened between Asim Riaz and Rohit Shetty?

It all started after Asim Riaz failed to complete a stunt and promised he wouldn't take a penny from the makers if someone would complete it in front of him. As he went on to claim that the stunt was quite challenging, Rohit Shetty showed him a rehearsal video proving him wrong.

Later, Asim began calling himself a sorted person, and when Rohit interfered to ask him what he really meant, their conversation took a different turn. Eventually, the rapper was seen talking disrespectfully and called his fellow contestants ‘losers.’

Talking about the entire incident, the Golmaal director stated that Asim would not continue and, hence, was ousted from the show. Before being expelled, he also got engaged in a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar. Asim told the makers that he didn’t come for money but for his fans.

