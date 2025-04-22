Baalveer 5 EXCLUSIVE: Dev Joshi shares wife Aarti’s reaction to new season, reveals why his space project was canceled

The Dev Joshi-led hit fictional show, Baalveer, recently returned with its fifth season and is currently available to watch digitally. Dev, popularly known as Baalveer, returned to work for the first time post his marriage to his girlfriend Aarti on February 25, 2025. In an exclusive conversation with us, we asked Dev about Aarti's reaction to his new show, Baalveer 5. We even asked him about the DearMoon project, where Dev was the only young participant and the only Indian, However, for some reason, the project was canceled in 2024.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dev Joshi shared insight on the new season of Baalveer 5. He elaborated that there is always excitement about the new season of Baalveer on social media and among the audience. He mentioned that the audience will see a new storyline and said, "Season 5 is different from earlier seasons we have done." Dev shared how his character, Baalveer, will be seen fighting his inner self.

When asked about his wife, Aarti's reaction to Baalveer 5, Dev Joshi told us, "She is really happy, her family is happy, and everyone in that family has been a fan of Baalveer since 2012. They have seen all the episodes. It's a blessing to have her. She has always been supportive. She loves my work. As a partner, she is my biggest supporter. She is happy about Season 5 and is looking forward to the new episodes."

Dev Joshi was asked whether he had ever received any offers from daily soaps. Replying to this, he disclosed, "There were many projects that were offered. Not only daily soaps but also many web shows and Bollywood and Gujarati films were offered."

Revealing why he didn't choose to be a part of these projects, Joshi explained, "As an actor, I feel my character should be positive. My character, Baalveer, inspires and motivates people to live life in a good way. So I often look for a character like this."

As many may know, Dev Joshi (24) was the youngest crew member and the first Indian to be part of the DearMoon project. Unfortunately, the project was canceled in 2024 as the SpaceX Starship (the rocket) wasn't ready.

Speaking about the cancelation of this project, Dev shared, "Of course, it is a huge project. One-of-a-kind project. Because everyone thought about going into space. Bringing artists and groups of artists from different fields and different countries, it is a very unique project."

The actor continued, "When the starship is ready, we will think more about it. Now, the project is indefinitely canceled. It was quite heartbreaking. It is a very huge project and it takes time to create such a rocket. I'm sure that whenever it is ready, our full team, whatever meetings we have had, everything will be fruitful."

Dev further quipped, "However, till then I'll keep traveling to space as Balveer." Starring Dev Joshi as Baalveer, Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi, and Adaa Khan as the formidable Aageel, this season promises thrilling action, fantasy, and a battle of destiny.

Balveer 5 started premiering on April 5, 2025. The show airs Monday to Friday at 5 PM only on Sony LIV.

