Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya says 'Sorry My Foot' after Kamal Dadialla claims that she apologized to Police officer; Deets inside

Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya landed herself in a new controversy as her fans trolled her previous show's co-actress. Kamal Dadialla who played Isha's onscreen mother in Udaariyaan mentioned that she was troubled because of the constant trolls and exclusively told Pinkvilla that she's filing a Police complaint against the actress' fans. However, as per the new development, Dadialla claimed to have changed her mind because of Malviya's apology.

Taking to her social media, Kamal Dadialla shared a video wherein she spoke about taking action against Isha Malviya's fans. She claimed that she went to a Police station to register an F.I.R. However, she changed her mind when Isha apologized to the Police official who called her. Soon after Dadialla posted the video, Isha Malviya shared a video too, wherein she stated 'Sorry my foot'. It seems like a response to Dadialla's claims.

Take a look at Isha Malviya's reaction to Kamal Dadialla's claims:

In her video, Kamal Dadialla mentioned that she doesn't want to stretch the matter and told her fans to not comment anything negative and end the matter. She mentioned that she changed her mind after Malviya's apology, thinking that she's young and doesn't want her name to be involved in Police cases.

Take a look at Kamal Dadialla's video here:

Isha Malviya and Kamal Dadialla's controversy stemmed during Bigg Boss 17 when Isha Malviya entered the show with her ex-boyfriend and Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar. Amidst the duo's fights, Kamal sided with her friend Kumar, further angering Malviya's fans.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dadialla, who was last seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann mentioned that post show, she came face to face with Isha, however, the duo chose to ignore each other.

