Isha Malviya REACTS after Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadialla accuses her fans of harassing: 'In aunty ji ko kaam...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment.

In an unexpected turn of events, a new controversy has hit the headlines. The rift involving Udaariyaan's former onscreen mother-daughter duo, Kamal Dadialla and Isha Malviya, is now the talk of the town. After Kamal took to her social media and revealed being harassed by Isha's fans, the Bigg Boss 17 fame had something to say. Not only this, but she even called her reel mom 'aunty ji.'

Isha Malviya on Kamal Dadialla's claims

After Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadialla would be taking legal action against the gate comments and trolls, Isha Malviya reacted to our post. She wrote, "are in aunty ji ko kaam dedo agar koi directors or producers mera comment padh rahe hain to (Give work to this lady if any directors and producers are reading my comment)."

Kamal Dadialla's post about Isha Malviya's fans trolling her

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Teri Meri Doriyaann actress shared a video wherein she claimed that Isha Malviya's fans had been tagging her in filthy posts and also threatened her. She added, "Mere family ke baare mein bhala bura bola jaa raha hai. Mai itni harass hun ki bol bhi nahi paa rahi hun. Ab agar mere mental peace ko kuchh hota hai toh uski zimmedar hogi sirf aur sirf Isha aur uski fan following (Bad things are being said about my family. I am so harassed that I am not even able to speak. Now if anything happens to my mental peace, it will be because of Isha and her fan following)."

Further, the actress stated that she did not comment on Isha Malviya and that they were doing their jobs, respectively. Kamal revealed receiving hate messages and shared a text from one of Malviya's fans. Dadialla called out Isha's mother, who allegedly claimed her of being jealous of the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, and said, "Why would I be jealous of her?"

Explaining more of her situation, the actress clarified not being bothered by Isha Malviya's actions until the latter does anything out of line. Lashing out at the Zor Ki Barsaat Hui actress' fans, Kamal angrily asserted that after the Bigg Boss 17 wrapped, neither of them spoke about each other, apparently having no grudges. Assuring the haters about taking legal action, she mentioned filing a complaint against the harassment and bashed the trolls for not having their own identity on social media.

Kamal Dadialla's conversation with Pinkvilla

After Kamal posted the video, Pinkvilla contacted her and asked her about the issue in detail. She replied, "I believe one of her songs reached 100 million and her fans just went crazy. They're messaging me and telling me that Isha is getting a lot of success and it is a slap on the faces of people who went against her during Bigg Boss."

When asked if she spoke to Isha and informed her about her fans' harassment, Kamal said, "Why should I call her? I even have a screenshot wherein her mother is motivating fans to harass me and send hate messages to me." She revealed that the trolls have been calling her on Instagram and not even letting her have her meals.

For the uninitiated, during Isha Malviya's stint in Bigg Bos 17, Dadialla extended her support to Abhishek Kumar, and there were instances when she criticized Isha's behavior. In Udaariyaan, Kamal's character was named Satti while Isha played the role of her onscreen daughter, Jasmine.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

