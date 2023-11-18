Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Group eliminations in upcoming week, new wildcards to enter?

Bigg Boss 17 has been entertaining the fans for quite some time now and the show is all set to give a major shocker to all the fans of the show. The show had no elimination twist consecutively for two weeks and the voting line for the upcoming week has been disabled. While fans believed that there will yet again be no eliminations in the upcoming week, the makers are yet to shock them.

Not one or two, a group of contestants to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17?

As per our highly placed sources, an imminent shake-up awaits Bigg Boss 17 with a record-breaking wave of elimination whispers suggesting a staggering five contestants exiting next week. Furthermore, insiders hint at the potential surge of wildcard entries, adding another layer of suspense to the unfolding drama.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

A little birdie close to the show revealed that the makers are on the lookout for interesting personalities who could enter the show to add more drama and spice. Celebrities like Adhyayan Suman, Poonam Pandey, Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam are in consideration to enter the show as wildcard contestants.

Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai as wildcard contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Earlier in the season Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai were introduced as the wildcard contestants in the show. Samarth was approached as he is Isha Malviya's current boyfriend. The actor has been entertaining the fans with his antics and fights with Isha, Abhishek Kumar, and others in the show while Manasvi Mamgai got eliminated within a week of her entry.

Salman Khan stated that since she entered the show alongside Samarth who had a lot of drama to deliver considering his love angle with Isha Malviya, she couldn't grab as much attention.

It will surely be a major shocker for the audience as well as the contestants if there is a group eviction from the show.

Note: This is a speculated update that we've received. Official confirmation on the same is expected soon.

