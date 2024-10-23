Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik recalls being shattered after receiving her father's suicide news; says 'The cop sent me a photo...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Actress Alice Kaushik is currently seen in Salman Khan-led show, Bigg Boss 18. In the show, her friendship with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra is receiving love from fans. In the latest episode of the show, the actress was seen spending time with co-contestant Nyrraa Banerji, during which, Alice recalled the heartbreaking moment when she received her father's suicide news.

In a conversation with Nyrraa Banerji, Alice Kaushik recalled, "Mom and Dad never bonded well. They used to have extremely major fights. Even though my dad was a little violent, I was close to my dad more. I was close to him because he understood my emotions."

When Nyrraa Banerji questioned Alice whether her dad was ever violent to her, the latter admitted her dad and mom both were violent to her. She added, "It was in his nature to be violent. We grew up with that. For the longest, this was normal for us."

Later, recalling how she received her father's suicide news in 2016, Alice stated, "One day mummy told me to call my dad after 2-3 years, I called. Someone answered the phone and I asked them to give phone to my father. That person asked 'Kon papa?' I got angry as I thought this man was fooling around. That person then said 'He is no more.'"

Alice revealed how she got frustrated with that person and asked him to give the phone to her father. However, her world turned upside down when that person informed her about her father's suicide. She recalled, "That person was a cop. He explained to me how they barged into my dad's apartment and he had committed suicide."

While Alice was numb and speechless as she shared this incident, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant further revealed how she was in disbelief to hear this heartwrenching news. Alice continued, "I didn't believe that at first. I told them 'This is a very bad joke' I shouted at him. The cop sent me a photo on WhatsApp."

She shared, "That image of him didn't go away from front of my eyes for 4 years. I was living my life but that image didn't go from my mind. When Dad was brought in the ambulance for cremation, that person did something very wrong which caused me trauma."

When Nyrraa inquired, "Where was your mother?" Alice revealed, "She was not interested much. She was there. By that time, mom had already married to someone and she was more interested in that person." Talking about her mom's second husband, Alice disclosed, "He was not a very good person."

For the uninformed, Alice's mother passed away in 2023. Nyraa, who is unaware of this fact, asked Alice whether her mom is still with that person, and the latter nodded "no" continuously without uttering a word. Recalling that phase Alice added, "I had to move out. I was kind of asked to go out because mom was influenced by her husband."

Before stepping inside Bigg Boss 18 house, Alice was declared as a finalist of the season along with Vivian Dsena. After seeing how the actress has bravely dealt with her past traumas, Salman Khan had mentioned that her chances to win Bigg Boss 18 are 100%.

Speaking about her love life, Alice Kaushik is dating actor Kanwar Dhillon. The two fell in love with each other during their stint in the hit show, Pandya Store.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

