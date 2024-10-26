Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan questions Avinash Mishra's 'rude' attitude and asks if he considers himself 'bhagwan'; contestant's face drops

It is Weekend Ka Vaar night, and Salman Khan is all set to give contestants a reality check. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Season 18, the host of the controversial reality show will school the participants for their behavior. Salman will be seen slamming Avinash Mishra for his unfair attitude towards his housemates.

Colors TV dropped a new promo for Bigg Boss Season 18 tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on its official social media handle. In this promo, Salman Khan informed Avinash Mishra, "Avinash, abhi tak toh aap colorful dikh rahe the, abhi aap grey shade mei lag rahe ho (You looked colorful until now, but now you look gray). He then claimed that Avinash's intent was to leave contestants starving.

Avinash Mishra retorted, "Bhooka mara hi nahi sir." Salman questioned him, "Aap iss ghar ke bhagwan hai? Abb mera intent samaj aa rha hai aapko Avinash?" The host told him, "Frank aur rude mei bohot thin line hoti hai but you have crossed that line (There is a thin line between frank and rude, but you have crossed that line).

Watch promo of Salman Khan slamming Avinash Mishra here-

Salman Khan stated, "Naam aapka avinash hai lekin aap aapka khudka vinash kar rahe ho. Vinash. Khatam! (Your name is Avinash, but you are doing your own destruction)." The promo ends. The caption of this promo read, "Salman Khan ne li Avinash ki class. Kya uski qismat mein likha hai vinaash?"

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Salman Khan schooled Avinash Mishra for not providing proper ration to the inmates while he was locked inside the jail. Avinash and Arfeen Khan were locked in jail and were given the duty to provide rations to the contestants. A task was conducted where the contestants had to sacrifice their personal belongings in order to gain food from Avinash and Arfeen.

While Shilpa Shirodkar sacrificed her daughter and husband's picture, Eisha Singh destroyed her mom's shawl to acquire food. There were many like Shrutika Raaj, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal who did not sacrifice any personal belongings considering their rift with Avinash.

Despite contestants giving away their personal stuff, Avinash and Arfeen didn't distribute food properly to the contestants, which left everyone in anger.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air at 10 PM on Colors TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 25: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh mocks Karan Veer Mehra, 'Iski do shadiyan tuti hai'