Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter reveals what message Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu asked her to convey

Bigg Boss Season 18 has now taken a serious turn as all the contestants are focused on winning the trophy. Before that happens, Bigg Boss is set to host a family week, allowing the inmates to reunite with their loved ones after more than two months apart. Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter, Anoushka, will have the chance to see her mother during this special time.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter Anoushka revealed why her aunt Namrata Shirodkar couldn't come to meet her younger sister, spoke about Shilpa's equation with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra and more. Excerpts from the interview are below:

1- Was Shilpa Shirodkar upset that Namrata Shirodkar couldn't come to meet her as she wanted to meet her?

I think my mom is aware of the fact that my aunt (Namrata Shirodkar) lives far away. I missed my mom too much and I wanted to come and see her to be honest. The minute we got the opportunity to come and see her, I ran for the opportunity. I will tell her that unfortunately because I am here, my aunt couldn't come but I don't think she will be upset. She will understand and I know she will be happy to see me.

2- Any message that Namrata Shirodkar asked you to convey to Shilpa?

I actually talk to my aunt every day. She watches the show every day. She is so proud of my mom. My aunt, Sitara, Gautam, and Mahesh (Mahesh Babu) uncle, they all told me to just tell my mom that they love her a lot and they are rooting for her and they can't wait to see her soon once the show ends.

3- How does it feel to see your mother's bond with Karanveer and Vivian? Do you think the trio will stay tight outside as well?

I think it's very beautiful that she took this opportunity to make nice friendships and is very sweet to see their friendships on screen. Their friendship looks very strong so I am definitely sure I'll also be seeing them outside. So yes, I think it will stay tight.

4- Among Karanveer and Vivian, who do you think is close to your mom and why?

I think they (Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra) are both close to my mom in different ways and that has been evident in the show through the months. I think that when you are in such an environment you automatically build such close relationships with people. So I think they are both close just in different ways.

5- What suggestions you will give your mother as a viewer?

Honestly, she has made it so far and is such a strong woman. She has literally proven me right in every single way. She has killed it. Everything that she has done, the strategies or even leading with her heart, she has clearly done something right because she has made it so far and people love her. So genuinely I have no advice.

6- One contestant you think Shilpa should stay away and why?

I don't think there is any contestant that I would say she should stay away from. I think everyone in that house is amazing. They have done an amazing job so far. I don't think there is a need to say that she should stay away from anyone.

Bigg Boss Season 16 premiered on October 6, 2024 and airs everyday.

