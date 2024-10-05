Bigg Boss 18: Meet star whose license was reportedly suspended for years by Bar Council Of Maharashtra, to be seen in Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 is just a day away from the grand premiere episode. Fans of the show are excited because Salman Khan is back with his hosting duties. The line-up of participants has created a lot of buzz for the controversial reality show. We will discuss a lawyer who is expected to enter the show. He was suspended by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 released a new promo where the lawyer was heard saying, "Hum aate hai thakur ki khandaan se. Hum, aawaj pahuhcne se pehle hamara naam pahuch jaata hai. Ab tum hamare client banoge?" (I come from the Thakur family. My name is recognized before my voice. Will you be my client?)

If a report by ETimes is to be believed, then the State Bar Council has suspended the license to practice of the lawyer for two years on grounds of misconduct. The disciplinary committee had found the advocate guilty of “other misconduct” under section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

An email by the Secretary of the BCMG to the Bar Council of India read, "The License to practice issued by BCMG to Respondent advocate is hereby suspended for a period of 2 years from the date of the service of this order on him."

To talk more about Bigg Boss 18, the theme this year is Time Ka Tandav. In one of the popular promos of the show, Bigg Boss was seen dialing to Salman Khan. He was shown standing in front of two mirrors as he faced his past and uncertain future. The actor is shown talking to an AI-created young, de-aged Salman.

The young Salman questions the star, "Arey Salman abhi kidar hai?" The real Sallu reverts, "Confession room mein hoon." (I am in the confession room.) The real Salman then gets miffed and adds, "Look yaar, na maine kuch kiya, na tune kuch kiya tha." (Neither I, nor you have done anything.) He is then shown to be irritated seeing his past. The future version of Salman is shown as handsome.



Well, watch Bigg Boss 18 on October 6, 9 pm, as the grand premiere will take place.

