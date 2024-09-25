Bigg Boss 18 promo BTS shows Salman Khan and crew in action; fans call actor the 'best host ever'

The excitement among Bigg Boss fans is at an all-time high as the 18th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will premiere in two weeks. To fuel the excitement, the makers have dropped the latest promo, a compilation of BTS clips from the sets that show how Salman Khan shot for the main promo. It also teased viewers with what to expect inside the house this time.

On September 25, the official channel where Bigg Boss 18 will premiere dropped the promo on their Instagram handle. It starts with the host Salman Khan on the set facing the camera as Bigg Boss narrates in the background, “Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future. (This time, Bigg Boss knows the future of the housemates)”

Watch the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo here:

More BTS clips follow and then the iconic Bigg Boss eye illuminates the background and Salman Khan appears in front of it. He says, “Ye ankh dekhti bhi thi, aur dikhati bhi, par sirf aaj ka haal.” The eye continues to change its form and colors.

Then, Salman Khan says that the Bigg Boss eye will keep an eye on every move of the contestants. "Ye ek ayesi aankh likha jayega itihas ke pal, dekhiye ye aane wala kal. Ye janegi har niyat jo kal bigregi. Dekho aab hoga Time Ka Tandaav," adds the host of Bigg Boss 18.

Colors TV uploaded the promo on their official Instagram handle with the caption, “Warning This BTS might make you fall in love with Salman Khan all over again! Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premiere 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. #BiggBoss18 #BiggBoss #BB18”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 6 at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema. The confirmed contestants of the reality show include television actors like Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra. The theme for the season is Time Ka Taandav.

