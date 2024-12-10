Bigg Boss 18: Bhumi Pednekar roots for Badhaai Do co-actor Chum Darang, drops red heart for latter; take a look

Bigg Boss 18 has become an epicenter of drama, controversies, and catfights. Talking about Chum Darang, a few of the housemates believe she is constantly influenced by Karan Veer Mehra and acts according to him. Her gameplay is being discussed widely on social media, meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has come out in support of her.

The team of Chum Darang has been sharing several posts on social media, and Bhumi commented on one such post. The Thank You For Coming actress wrote, "Chum (red heart emoji) rooting for you (raised hands emoji)."

Take a look at the comment here:

For the uninitiated, Chum and Bhumi worked together in the comedy-drama film Badhaai Do. The former played the latter's romantic interest in the movie. It also featured Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Coming to Bigg Boss 18, fans love the equation of Chum and Karan. They lovingly refer to them as 'ChumVeer.' From their goofy moments to flirtatious gestures, their clips are going viral on social media. In a recent episode, the two discussed whether the Pukaar actor likes to have babies.

The actor immediately replied, "Chahiye yaar." Shilpa Shirodkar, who was also there, asked, "Bohot sarein chahiye na Karan?" He mentioned, "Chahiye toh bahut saare."

In the earlier episodes of the show, Shrutika playfully teased Karan Veer about his true feelings for Chum. With a lighthearted tone, she asked him if he genuinely loved her. In response, Karan opened up and admitted, "Sabse love karta hu, Chum se thoda zyada karta hu (I love everyone, but I love Chum a bit more)."

Take a look at one of the promos here:

This week, the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Bagga, Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey, and Edin Rose.

