Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang: From playing Bhumi Pednekar's GF to starring in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi; lesser-known facts about her

Chum Darang is one of the participants in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18. The young lady who had played Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in Badhaai Do has entered the controversial reality show to spice everything up. Chum was also seen in Alia Bhatt's National Award-winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi and has also done many web series.

During an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Chum Darang revealed how she got the role of Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in Badhaai Do. She said that she had seen this casting ad on Facebook, randomly texted the team, and went for her auditions—it just happened.

The character she played was a fun girl, and the tag of playing Bhumi’s love interest did not bother her. "It was a challenge to play a role like that but I had no inhibitions. I listened to my director (Harshavardhan Kulkarni) and understood what the team wanted. And I would like to believe that I completed this challenge well", she quipped.

Chum Darang, once, according to a FilmyBeat report, was also revealed as being unable to speak good Hindi. The actress, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, dreams of winning Bigg Boss 18. Apart from being an actress, she is also a model and an entrepreneur. Chum has participated in many pageants like Miss Earth India 2016, Miss Asia World 2017, and Miss Tiara India International 2017. She also has the title of Miss Sports Gear and Miss Best National Costume.

The Bigg Boss 18 participant comes from a town called Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. When she came on the Bigg Boss 18 show, she told host Salman Khan that she is here to represent her state and make everyone aware of her culture. Her family includes parents Tajeep Darang and Yamik Dulom Darang and siblings Tabit Darang, Ninong Darang, and Mitu Darang.

Darang is also an established social activist and is known for her work by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. She has participated in many social works related to women’s empowerment and gender equality. Chum reportedly also has a cafe in Pasighat called Cafe Chu.

