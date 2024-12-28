Bigg Boss 18's Ravi Kishan reveals experiencing casting couch during his youth; says 'I was lean, had long hair, wore an earring...'

Ravi Kishan, who is also seen on Bigg Boss Season 18 occasionally, hosting fun interactions with the contestants, recently spoke about his youth struggling days in the industry. The actor is among the most prominent faces of the Bhojpuri film industry and has also showcased his work in several Bollywood films. However, before achieving success, Ravi was desperate for work and he had seen unimaginable poverty as a youth.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Ravi Kishan was asked if it is true that even men are victimized by sexual predators in the film industry. The actor, who left his village in Bihar and moved to Mumbai as a teenager, revealed he experienced many 'attacks' in his youth while he was struggling. He shared, "When you’re young and good-looking, when you’re fit but have no money, some people attempt to take advantage of you. This happens in several fields, not just in the films. They try their hand, and hope it works out."

The Laapataa Ladies actor revealed, "I have faced many such attacks in my youth. I was lean, I had long hair, and I wore an earring. I would like to tell everyone out there that there are no shortcuts to success. I know of many people who’ve tried to take such shortcuts and have regretted it immensely. They’ve slipped into addictions, or they’ve taken their lives."

Bigg Boss 1 fame Ravi Kishan explained that he remained patient through his journey and did not take an easy path to success. He mentioned how he hasn't seen anybody become a star through shortcuts and advised how people should have patience. He added, "All my friends in the ’90s, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, they became superstars. But I waited for my time."

Workwise, Ravi Kishan was most recently seen in the hit film Laapataa Ladies, which was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. However, the move failed to make the longlist in the Best International Feature Category. Apart from this, Ravi Kishan was also seen in Bigg Boss 18, hosting a special segment.

