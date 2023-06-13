Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check out EXCLUSIVE silhouette images of confirmed contestants; Can you guess who are they?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 announcement has set social media ablaze, as fans eagerly await the premiere of the new season. The show is popular for its controversies and makers leave no stone unturned to satisfy the audience by serving the right amount of entertainment. With Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has created more excitement among the audience. The official promo for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, released on June 8, has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread speculation about the potential contestants who will be competing this time.

Numerous names are speculated to be a part of Salman Khan's much-awaited show, and they are- Raj Kundra, Kunal Kamra, Sooraj Pancholi, Maheep Kapoor, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Gor, Avinash Sachdev, Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Palak Purswani, and others are said to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Indian Matchmaker fame Sima Taparia is the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Glimpses of confirmed contestants:

Amidst the soaring speculations and swirling rumors surrounding the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, JioCinema has finally decided to put an end to the frenzy by unveiling the first glimpse of the intriguing housemates. Giving a hint of the contestants, JioCinema unveiled the first look of three Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 housemates, with intriguing alias names such as ‘Goat’, ’Queen’, and ‘Breaking News’, asking janta to guess the real names behind these aliases. Can you identify the mysterious confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Take a look at the images here-

Details about Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises several exciting additions and twists. This season introduces audience participation, empowering viewers with ultimate control over the game. They will have the power to influence the outcomes of daily tasks, an exceptional move in the show's history.

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is almost over, as it is all set to start streaming on OTT platforms from June 17, 2023. The viewers can catch the show anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select, and best of all, it can be enjoyed for free on these platforms. So mark your calendars and get ready for the entertainment extravaganza that Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be.

