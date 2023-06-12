Bigg Boss OTT 2: When and where to watch, what's new, tentative contestants' list: All you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is the highly anticipated return of the popular controversial reality show. Whether you love it or hate it, Bigg Boss is the kind of guilty pleasure show that you just can't get enough of. Once you're in the fandom, you just can't come out because it's that intriguing. The OTT version of this controversial show is all set to be back on our screens soon. The official promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, released on June 8, has taken the internet by storm, and ardent fans just can't wait for the show to stream online.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to bring even more drama, entertainment, and excitement to the screens. The viewers can expect an intensified and unfiltered experience, with unrestricted access to the contestants' lives. 'Is baar janta hai asli boss' and living true to this tagline, the makers of the show are all set to introduce unexpected twists and captivating tasks that guarantees to keep the audience hooked till the very end.

Ever since the promo was released, the buzz around Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been spreading like wildfire. The promo sparked widespread speculation about the potential contestants who will compete in the upcoming season. Numerous names are currently making rounds, rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan's much-awaited show. With the show scheduled to stream this weekend, we bring a list of probable contestants who might be a part of the show.

Tentative contestants' list of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Raj Kundra:

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, is a well-known Indian businessman and entrepreneur. Raj has been involved in various business ventures, including film production and co-owning the Rajasthan Royals team in the Indian Premier League. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, have approached Raj Kundra to participate in the show.

Take a look at the post here-

Kunal Kamra:

Kunal Kamra is a popular stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit and satirical humour. With his fearless approach to comedy, Kunal has garnered a significant following. Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Kunal Kamra has been approached for Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Take a look at the post here-

Sooraj Pancholi:

Sooraj Pancholi is a well-known actor who made his debut in Bollywood with the film Hero. Despite facing ups and downs in his career, he continues to showcase his talent and pursue his passion for acting. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Sooraj Pancholi has been approached to participate in the highly anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here-

Yohani:

Yohani is a talented Sri Lankan singer who gained international recognition with her viral song Manike Mage Hithe. Her melodious voice and captivating performances have won the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the makers of this reality show have reached out to Yohani and have approached her for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Take a look at the post here-

Sima Taparia:

Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty, gained fame as a prominent Indian matchmaker through the Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaker. Her expertise and insights have made her a well-known personality in the matchmaking industry. As Pinkvilla exclusively reported, Sima Taparia is the first confirmed contestant of the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Take a look at the post here-

Maheep Kapoor:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, is also rumoured to participate in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and glamorous lifestyle, Maheep is a prominent figure.

Take a look at the post here-

Jiya Shankar:

Popular actress Jiya Shankar is a talented diva known for her roles in television shows such as Kaatelal & Sons, Pishachini and more. She was also seen in the hit Marathi film Ved along with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. With her impressive acting skills and charming screen presence, Jiya has garnered a dedicated fan base. Several reports suggest that Jiya Shankar might be a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Take a look at the post here-

Pooja Gor:

Another popular actress, Pooja Gor, is also rumoured to be a part of the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress has been a part of the industry for a long time and is popularly known for playing the powerful role of Pratigya in the hit show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. According to an ETimes TV report, Pooja backed out from Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, there's no official confirmation about the same.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here-

Avinash Sachdev:

Avinash Sachdev is also a renowned television actor who has made a mark with his memorable performances. He has been a part of several shows such as Chotti Bahu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Khwaish, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai 4, and others. Rumours suggest that Avinash has been approached for the show, and he might consider being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Take a look at the post here-

Awez Darbar:

Awez Darbar is a popular Indian social media influencer, dancer, and choreographer known for his captivating dance videos. With a massive following on various platforms, he has gained recognition for his creative content. Awez is Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar's younger brother. There has been a buzz about Awez Darbar's participation ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 was announced.

Take a look at the post here-

Anjali Arora:

Anjali Arora, who gained popularity after her 'Kacha Badaam' video went viral, is also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. She enjoys a massive fan following on all social media platforms and is among the well-known social media influencers.

Take a look at the post here-

Palak Purswani:

Palak Purswani began her career with the reality show Splitsvilla 7. Soon, she featured in popular shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Badi Devrani. Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke gave her national fame and she has since been working in short films. According to reports, Palak has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2, and she might be one of the contestants in the upcoming season.

Take a look at the post here-

What new to expect from Bigg Boss OTT season 2?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, and allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. For the first time in its history, the audience will have the ultimate power to shape outcomes related to daily tasks.

Advertisement

Here's what you can expect from the second season of Bigg Boss OTT:

Non-stop entertainment:

Bigg Boss OTT will offer a captivating experience with multicamera streaming, allowing fans to toggle between different perspectives and not miss a single moment of action. Along with a 360-degree camera view inside the house, the viewers will be treated to 1000+ hours of live content, in addition to exclusive cuts, and round-the-clock content drops from the house.

Advertisement

Interactivity at its best:

Through live interactivity, the viewers can interact with contestants, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions. Fans will have the opportunity to react in real-time through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house in real-time, elevating the interactivity to another level.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo here-

When and Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT season 2?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will start streaming on OTT from June 17, 2023, and can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select. It can be watched for free on the above-mentioned OTT platforms.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia confirmed for Salman Khan's show; Sooraj Pancholi, Yohani approached