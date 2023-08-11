Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Akanksha Puri REVEALS her favorite contestant and potential winner of the show

Akanksha Puri has grabbed headlines after her short yet memorable stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress, known for her role, Goddess Parvati, in the mythological show, Vighnharta Ganesha was eliminated from the show after two weeks of starting her journey. In the 16th episode, recently eliminated Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, and Abhishek Malhan were nominated for eviction, but Akanksha left the house receiving the least votes from the audience. Now, the former contestant has shared who she is supporting among the current contestants.

Akanksha Puri on her favorite contestant

Contestant Abhishek Malhan has garnered a lot of attention since day 1 inside the house. In fact, many celebrities and netizens expressed their wish to see him lifting the trophy. It seems Akanksha's support also lies with the strongest contestant. Talking about her favorite contestant in the show, she shared, "I have been supporting Abhishek Malhan #FukraInsaan from day 1 and I truly believe he deserves to win. He has been so consistent in this game and has played this game like a King !! He has already won many hearts and now I want Abhishek to come out holding Bigg Boss trophy in his hands." A few days back, the actress tweeted about her favorite Bigg Boss contestant nominating her top 3. She picked Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani.

While Akanksha Puri was inside the house, her kiss with Jad Hadid on national television became the talk of the town. Later, Jad Hadid saying that she was not a great kisser only added fuel to the fire. However, Salman Khan gave the contestants an earful for giving them the dare and Jad also apologized for a week for his comment.

Current update on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan's reality show has got the top 5 finalists of the season. With Jiya Shankar getting evicted in the most recent episode, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani are currently locked inside the house eyeing the trophy. With only a few days to go before the Grand Finale, fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favorite contestant lift the trophy. Besides netizens and Bigg Boss loyalists, many celebrities have also come out to show their support for their top contestants.

